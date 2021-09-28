Palantir Technologies (PLTR) Stock Price and Forecast: Why is it time to sell?

- Palantir gives up a lot of ground on Monday with a sharp fall.
- PLTR stock falls nearly 4% to close at $27.47.
- PLTR has seen selling from Cathy Wood of ARK Invest.
Palantir (PLTR) stock suffered a pretty sharp fall on Monday, closing nearly 4% lower. Palantir is closely followed by the retail community and social media mentions of this one have dropped off lately. Yesterday's move though was more likely down to general malaise about high growth stocks, of which Palantir is definitely one. Goldman earlier this year spoke of a 30% compound annual growth rate. In its last results in the middle of August, Palantir doubled its forecasts for free cash flow generation from $150 million to $300 million.
The trouble with high growth stocks is that they are very interest-rate sensitive. Palantir and other high growth names do not like what is happening with the yield on the US 10-Year. This has spiked to over 1.5% now since Friday. Higher yields and interest rates mean a greater discount when accounting for future cash flows. Growth stocks have high future cash flows, so the higher the prevailing yield or interest rate then the greater the discount back to present value is going to be. Also, a higher growth rate is then needed to offset the relative merits of a guaranteed yield versus predicted future yields.
Yesterday saw this play out with the Nasdaq being the worst performing index by far, losing almost 1%. See our chart below for a look at how the Nasdaq and 10-year are highly correlated. The yield on the 10-Year is inversely correlated to its price.
Palantir key statistics
|Market Cap
|$56 billion
|Enterprise Value
|$47.8 billion
|Price/Earnings (P/E)
|N/A
|
Price/Book
|33
|Price/Sales
|45
|Gross Margin
|0.7
|Net Margin
|-0.95
|EBITDA TTM
|-$1.24 billion TTM
|52-week low
|$8.90
|52-week high
|$45
|Short Interest
|3.1%
|Average Wall Street rating and price target
|
HOLD $24.61
Palantir stock forecast
More worrying than just the yield issues mentioned above is the strong likelihood that PLTR stock has formed a bearish double-top. This is one of the more powerful technical chart signals. If this plays out, that gives PLTR a target of $22. The target is on a break of the neckline and is the length of the neck and head, $4 in this case. On Monday, we stated that everything was fine chart wise, so long as $27.49 was held, as this was the previous high back in June and the level PLTR had broken through in a powerful surge last week. Monday's close at $27.47 does not exactly count as being broken, but the premarket is not looking good so far on Tuesday with European markets down and US futures lower.
We can also see some bearish divergences from our indicators. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is about to cross, a bearish signal. The Price Volume Trend (PVT) also did not form a double-top in line with the stock price.
FXStreet View: Neutral but with some strong bearish signals as mentioned. Bullish above $29.19. Bearish below $26 now.
