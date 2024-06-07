Gold prices rose in Pakistan on Friday, according to data compiled by FXStreet.
The price for Gold stood at 21,314.85 Pakistani Rupees (PKR) per gram, up PKR 40.12 compared with the PKR 21,274.74 it cost on Thursday.
The price for Gold increased to PKR 248,619.60 per tola from PKR 248,144.40 per tola.
|Unit measure
|Gold Price in PKR
|1 Gram
|21,314.85
|10 Grams
|213,148.50
|Tola
|248,619.60
|Troy Ounce
|662,961.00
FXStreet calculates Gold prices in Pakistan by adapting international prices (USD/PKR) to the local currency and measurement units. Prices are updated daily based on the market rates taken at the time of publication. Prices are just for reference and local rates could diverge slightly.
Global Market Movers: Gold price bulls turn cautious ahead of the key US jobs report
- Growing acceptance that the Federal Reserve will start cutting interest rates later this year amid signs of a slowdown in the US economy continues to lend some support to the non-yielding Gold price.
- The US Department of Labor (DoL) reported on Thursday that the number of Americans applying for unemployment insurance benefits increased more than expected by 229K in the week ending June 1.
- This, along with Wednesday's ADP report on private-sector employment, suggests that the US labor market is cooling, cementing bets for a September Fed rate cut and weighing on the US Treasury bond yields.
- The yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond languishes near its lowest level in two months, which, in turn, is seen undermining the US Dollar and acting as a tailwind for the yellow metal.
- The underlying strong bullish sentiment across the global equity markets might hold back traders from positioning for any further gains ahead of the release of the crucial US monthly employment details.
- The popularly known Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report is expected to show that the US economy added 185K jobs in May as compared to 175K previous and the unemployment rate held steady at 3.9%.
- Apart from this, Average Hourly Earnings will influence the inflation trajectory and the Fed's future policy decision, which, in turn, will help in determining the next leg of a directional move for the XAU/USD.
(An automation tool was used in creating this post.)
Gold FAQs
Gold has played a key role in human’s history as it has been widely used as a store of value and medium of exchange. Currently, apart from its shine and usage for jewelry, the precious metal is widely seen as a safe-haven asset, meaning that it is considered a good investment during turbulent times. Gold is also widely seen as a hedge against inflation and against depreciating currencies as it doesn’t rely on any specific issuer or government.
Central banks are the biggest Gold holders. In their aim to support their currencies in turbulent times, central banks tend to diversify their reserves and buy Gold to improve the perceived strength of the economy and the currency. High Gold reserves can be a source of trust for a country’s solvency. Central banks added 1,136 tonnes of Gold worth around $70 billion to their reserves in 2022, according to data from the World Gold Council. This is the highest yearly purchase since records began. Central banks from emerging economies such as China, India and Turkey are quickly increasing their Gold reserves.
Gold has an inverse correlation with the US Dollar and US Treasuries, which are both major reserve and safe-haven assets. When the Dollar depreciates, Gold tends to rise, enabling investors and central banks to diversify their assets in turbulent times. Gold is also inversely correlated with risk assets. A rally in the stock market tends to weaken Gold price, while sell-offs in riskier markets tend to favor the precious metal.
The price can move due to a wide range of factors. Geopolitical instability or fears of a deep recession can quickly make Gold price escalate due to its safe-haven status. As a yield-less asset, Gold tends to rise with lower interest rates, while higher cost of money usually weighs down on the yellow metal. Still, most moves depend on how the US Dollar (USD) behaves as the asset is priced in dollars (XAU/USD). A strong Dollar tends to keep the price of Gold controlled, whereas a weaker Dollar is likely to push Gold prices up.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds ground near 1.0900, focus shifts to US NFP data
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.0900, slightly on the front foot early Friday. The pair capitalizes on a risk-on market environment, as markets cheer Thursday's rate cut decision by the ECB, which ramped up expectations of a Sept Fed rate cut. All eyes remain on the US NFP data.
GBP/USD: Upside remains capped below 1.2800 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD trades around a flatline below 1.2800 in the European morning on Friday. The pair lacks a clear directional bias, as traders drift on the sidelines ahead of the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
Gold price consolidates its gains near two-week top, US NFP data looms
Gold price enters a bullish consolidation phase near a two-week high touched on Thursday. Traders prefer to wait for the US NFP report before positioning for the near-term trajectory. Fed rate cut bets are keeping the US bond yields and the USD depressed, lending some support.
Cronos price likely to rally 20%
Cronos price stabilizes around the weekly candlestick close and 50-day EMA, indicating strong support. On-chain data reveals a market capitulation event, with certain whales capitalizing on the downturn to accumulate CRO.
US NFP: Nonfarm Payrolls forecast to grow by 185K in May amid increasing signs of cooling labor market
The United States will release the May Nonfarm Payrolls report on Friday at 12:30 GMT. Ahead of the event, the country released multiple employment-related figures that anticipate a soft NFP headline figure.