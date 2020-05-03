Oil Price Forecast: WTI breaks short-term rising channel, slips further below $19

- NYMEX WTI Futures for June fails drops over 5.0% while defying a short-term bullish technical pattern.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, 200-HMA on the sellers’ radars.
- Buyers look for fresh entries beyond Friday’s trend line resistance.
Having breached a short-term ascending trend channel from April 28, WTI futures for June drops over 5.0% to $18.72 amid the early Monday’s Asian session.
With the sustained break of a short-term bullish formation, the black gold currently declines towards 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 21 slump, around $16.45.
Though, the bears might have to avail a pause around 200-HMA level of $15.35 during the further downside.
Alternatively, a horizontal resistance line around $20.50 seems to limit the energy benchmark’s recovery moves above the channel’s support-turned-resistance line, currently around $19.90.
Should there be a clear break above $20.50, April 21 high near $22.60 will be on the buyers’ radars.
WTI hourly chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
