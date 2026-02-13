Oil: Geopolitical scenarios reshape price risks – TD Securities

TD Securities strategists Ryan McKay and Daniel Ghali outline how rising Middle East tensions and Iran-focused scenarios could reshape Oil markets. Drawing on three quarter-centuries of geopolitical risk premia, they map outcomes from a New Deal to Regional escalation, with estimated Brent moves from bearish supply gains to spikes above $100–120/bbl and persistent risk premia.

Iran scenarios drive Oil risk repricing

"New Deal: In this scenario, US-Iran negotiations are successful, potentially resulting in an easing sanctions regime and a commensurate reshuffling of commodity flows. This scenario skews the most bearish for energy prices."

"Clean Break: This scenario describes a quick intervention that prompts regime change, in favor of US interests, analogous to that seen in Venezuela. We would expect a knee-jerk reaction in prices as the operation takes place, but assuming energy infrastructure remains out of scope with no commensurate damage, the implications of this scenario echo that of a nuclear deal, with supply risk premia fading relatively quickly. "

"Unilateral Action: This describes a scenario in which Iran/Israel act unilaterally in what could be seen as akin to the Twelve Day War. This could reignite fears surrounding disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz, or of a broadening regional war. We expect that prices would initially spike ($5-10/bbl) as the operation takes place, in a redux of the price action observed around the Twelve Day War, which ultimately tracked the average path for energy supply risk premia in Middle Eastern conflicts."

"Expanded US Conflict: In this scenario, the US-Iranian conflict is expanded, posing an existential threat to the existing regime, raising risks of disruptions to the Strait of Hormuz. This scenario would cause major price spikes (+$15/bbl) even if disruptions are limited in time."

"Domestic Action: In this scenario, Iranian energy infrastructure is impacted by domestic conflicts. We would expect prices to spike (+$10/bbl) as Iranian supply and exports are severely reduced, potentially resulting in a larger-than-average supply risk premia. "

"Regional escalation: In this scenario, a broader conflict raises risks to energy infrastructure beyond Iranian borders. This would significantly raise energy supply risks (at least +$25/bbl, with prices potentially trading north of the $100-120/bbl range) given the potential for significant supply disruptions across the Middle East alongside increased risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz."

