- Oil (WTI) erases slide at $88 and heads back above $89.
- The US Dollar value keeps increasing as markets price in a possible persistent rate differential between USD and other currencies.
- Higher Oil prices have negative implications even for Oil producers.
Oil prices was dropping earlier this Tuesday for a second day in a row, with US Western Texas Intermediate (WTI) breaking below the $90 level, though sentiment changes at the US opening bell. Although higher Oil prices should be a good thing for Oil-producing companies, the recent spike has triggered a 5.3% sell-off in an oil producers index. It looks like energy traders are reaching the pain point where demand could start to diminish, which means less income for oil producers.
Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) is crushing the markets again. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the USD against a basket of other main currencies, trades above 106.00, whereas the EUR/USD pair breaks lower to 1.05. It looks like a stronger US Dollar is here to stay as it benefits from the so-called rate differential story, or the fact that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) is expected to keep interest rates at a higher level than other central banks. This strengthens the Dollar as it attracts more foreign capital inflows.This sentiment has triggered a flight to safety across the board as higher interest rates for a longer period could mean a recession and therefore lower demand for Oil.
Crude Oil (WTI) price trades at $88.95 per barrel, and Brent Oil trades at $91.57 per barrel at the time of writing.
Oil news and market movers
- Russian Primorsk oil terminal in the Baltic Sea is set to restart exports of seaborne crude after a few days of maintenance.
- The upcoming weekly Crude stockpile report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) could see a jump in crude price should the Cushing strategic stockpile print another new low. So far, for the third quarter, stockpile is down 45%.
- Recent reports show Russia is still relying on European demand for Oil. Over half of the exported Russian crude makes its way to Europe despite the price cap breach.
- The CEO of Continental Resources Doug Lawler asked the US government to explore more in domestic crude production. Otherwise, WTI Crude could be heading to $150 if the current pace of drawdowns in stockpiles is maintained throughout the rest of 2023, he said.
- The global decline in equity markets and concerns on the healthiness of the US consumer might trigger a step back in demand for Oil.
- Similar issues from China, where real estate conglomerate Evergrande missed interest payments on its debt..
- The stronger US Dollar backed by the steady-for-longer elevated rate stance of the Fed could act as a cap on demand globally for Oil.
- Bloomberg analysts have projected that in case crude oil prices hit $100, in a similar pattern as it did back in 2008 near $147 back then, a substantial drop would be in the macking towards $40 by May 2024, when a global recession materializes.
Oil Technical Analysis: recouping losses at $89
Oil prices are heading into a small correction phase, which is more than granted after the fierce rally since the end of August. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still very elevated and any cooldown is more than welcomed from a technical perspective, as crude Oil was trading in an overbought situation. Expect to see pressure built on several lower pivotal levels, which should be able to provide ample support and underpin prices.
On the upside, the double top from October and November of last year at $93.12 remains the level to beat. Although this looks very much in reach, markets have already priced in a lot of possible supply deficits and a bullish outlook. Should $93.12 be taken out, look for $97.11, the high of August 2022.
On the downside, a new floor is formed near $88 with the high of September 5 and 11 underpinning the current price action. Proof of that already exists with the dip of September 13 and September 21, which reversed ahead of $88. Should $88 break , the peak of August 10 needs to be enough to catch the dip near $84.20.
WTI US OIL daily chart
WTI Oil FAQs
What is WTI Oil?
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
What factors drive the price of WTI Oil?
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
How does inventory data impact the price of WTI Oil
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
How does OPEC influence the price of WTI Oil?
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts lowest daily close since December Premium
A strong US Dollar sent EUR/USD to reach a new low at 1.0488. The pair later stabilized around 1.0500, marking the lowest daily close since December 2022. The overbought US Dollar remains robust, driven by risk-off sentiment. Spain and Germany are set to release inflation data on Thursday.
GBP/USD rebounds modestly to 1.2150
GBP/USD reached a new multi-month low at 1.2110 and then rebounded modestly, finding resistance at the 1.2150 area. A strong US Dollar, suppored by risk aversion and higher Treasury yields, keeps the pair under pressure.
Gold collapses below $1,900 as fears back the USD Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 for the first time since March on Wednesday. After a downward correction in the European session, the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield regained traction and rose toward 4.6%, causing XAU/USD to stretch lower.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC upward potential under threat
Bitcoin (BTC) along with Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices are all at Catch-22 moments, testing key levels that will determine the next directional bias. Depending on how bulls play their hand, the next few hours could be a make or break moment for the top three leading cryptos.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Forecast: Risk of US government shutdown sends DJIA lower
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) loses more ground on Wednesday. Anxiety is still top of mind with rebellious members of the US House of Representatives refusing to allow continuing spending bills to reach the floor for a vote.