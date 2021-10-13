NZD/USD's upside attempts remain limited below 0.6970/80

- Kiwi's rebound from 0.6910 stalls below 0.6970/80 resistance area.
- The dollar loses ground with the US yield curve flattening.
- The FOMC minutes confirm QE tapering before the end of the year.
New Zealand's dollar has bounced up from session lows at 0.6910 on Wednesday to erase Tuesday’s losses, favoured by a somewhat softer US dollar. The pair however has stalled below the top of the last week’s trading range at 0.6970/80
The USD treads water as the US yield curve flattens
The kiwi has been favored by a moderate USD weakness on Wednesday with the flattening US yields’ curve weighing on the US dollar. The yield of the US 10-year note has dropped to 1.54% on Wednesday from 5-month highs at 1.61% on Tuesday while the 2-year yield surged to 18-month highs.
The economic calendar has failed to offer support to the dollar. The minutes of Federal Reserve’s September’s meeting have supported the idea that QE tapering might be officially announced next month, stating that “a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate”
Beyond that, some participants have acknowledged that inflation pressures might remain for a longer than expected period and have suggested the possibility of start hiking interest rates by the end of next year.
Previously, the US CPI confirmed market expectations that high inflation remains looming over the post-pandemic recovery, which bears into question Fed Powell’s theory of “temporary” inflation. Consumer prices accelerated to a 0.4% monthly pace in September, from 0.3% in August, with the yearly inflation increasing to 5.4% from 5.3% on the previous month.
Technical levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6956
|Today Daily Change
|0.0020
|Today Daily Change %
|0.29
|Today daily open
|0.6936
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6982
|Daily SMA50
|0.7005
|Daily SMA100
|0.7032
|Daily SMA200
|0.7106
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6971
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6923
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6984
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6876
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7171
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6859
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6941
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6953
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6895
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6867
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6963
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6991
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
