The NZD/USD pair edges lower to around 0.5765 during the early Asian trading hours on Friday, pressured by the rebound in the US Dollar (USD). Nonetheless, the potential downside for the pair might be limited amid rising bets for a rate cut by the Federal Reserve (Fed) next week. Traders will take more cues from the US delayed Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index report for September, which is due later on Friday.

The US central bank is likely to reduce its key interest rate at its December meeting next week after a cooling labor market and dovish remarks from Fed officials like New York Fed President John Williams and Fed Governor Christopher Waller. Fed funds futures traders are now pricing in nearly an 89% chance of a rate reduction next week, up from 71% probability a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

On the Kiwi front, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) decided to cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by a quarter percentage point to 2.25% last week, as widely expected. The New Zealand central bank signaled that future rate changes will depend on the economic and inflation outlook, and analysts believe the rate-cutting cycle is likely finished for now. This, in turn, could provide some support to the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the Greenback.

The US delayed PCE inflation data will be in the spotlight later in the day, which could give some insight into the US interest rate path. The headline PCE is expected to show an increase of 2.8% YoY in September, while the core PCE is projected to show a rise of 2.9% during the same period. In case of a hotter-than-expected inflation reading, this could boost the USD and create a headwind for the pair in the near term.