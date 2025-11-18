The NZD/USD pair trades with mild losses around 0.5655 during the early European session on Tuesday. An imminent rate cut from the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) weighs on the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) against the Greenback. All eyes will be on the FOMC Minutes later on Wednesday, ahead of the US September Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report.

The RBNZ cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by an outsized 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5% in its October meeting, citing a slowing economy and confidence that inflation is under control. This larger-than-expected reduction came in reaction to a 0.9% decline in New Zealand's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the second quarter of 2025.

The prospect of the RBNZ's aggressive rate-cutting policy might drag the Kiwi lower in the near term. Data Monday supported expectations that the New Zealand central bank will cut the OCR by 25 bps next week to 2.25% and keep the door open for further cuts. Many economists, including Westpac, BNZ, ASB, and ANZ, anticipated a further 25 bps reduction at the November meeting.

On the other hand, US President Donald Trump removed tariffs on New Zealand exports on more than 200 food products, including beef, amid consumer concerns about rising US grocery prices. It is worth about NZ$2.21 billion ($1.25 billion) annually. This, in turn, might help limit the NZD’s losses.

The release of the US September NFP data will take center stage on Thursday. Economists estimate around 50,000 jobs added in September, following August's 22,000 increase. The Unemployment Rate is projected to stay at 4.3% during the same period. If the report comes in weaker than expected, this could exert some selling pressure on the USD and create a tailwind for the pair.