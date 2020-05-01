  • NZD/USD drops on renewed trade concerns and risk-off tone in stocks. 
  • The Kiwi trades near the 5-day average support, having printed a high of 0.6126 early Friday.

The New Zealand dollar is on the offer on Friday with renewed fears of a trade war weighing over the risk sentiment. 

The NZD/USD pair is currently trading at 0.6096, representing a 0.5% decline on the day, having tested the 5-average average of 0.6090 a few minutes before press time. 

The bird starting losing altitude after President Trump expressed displeasure over China's handling of the coronavirus situation and said he could use tariffs to respond to the world's second-largest economy. "China's a very sophisticated country and they could have contained it. They were either unable to or they chose not to. And the world is suffering greatly," said Trump. 

Additional downward pressure could be emanating from the risk-off tone in the equity markets. While the futures on the S&P 50 are currently down 1%, major Asian stock market indices like Japan's Nikkei and Australia's S&P ASX 200 are reporting at least 1% losses. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, possibly in response to the sobering comments from Amazon and Apple about the impact of the coronavirus.

New Zealand's Treasury was out on the wires a few minutes ago stating that high-frequency indicators are showing an uptick in the economic activity. So far, however, the positive comments have failed to put a bid under the NZD. 

Technical levels

NZD/USD

Overview
Today last price 0.6096
Today Daily Change -0.0031
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 0.6127
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6022
Daily SMA50 0.6063
Daily SMA100 0.6314
Daily SMA200 0.6357
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6176
Previous Daily Low 0.6107
Previous Weekly High 0.6092
Previous Weekly Low 0.5911
Previous Monthly High 0.6176
Previous Monthly Low 0.5843
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6133
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.615
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6097
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6068
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6028
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6166
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6206
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6235

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

