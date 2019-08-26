NZD/USD technical analysis: Struggles around multiple support-lines below 10-DMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • The NZD/USD pair’s bounce off near-term key support-lines trails below 10-DMA.
  • Oversold RSI conditions can please buyers till 21-DMA but May/June lows could disappoint them afterward.

Although the NZD/USD pair’s bounce off descending trend-lines from May and June calms the traders, the quote still remains beneath near-term key resistances as it takes the rounds to 0.6380 before the Monday’s European session begins.

Among them, 10-day simple moving average (DMA) at 0.6415 acts as immediate resistance ahead of 21-DMA level of 0.6475.

It should, however, be noted that 0.6480/90 area comprising lows marked in May and June becomes the tough nut to crack for the bulls.

On the downside, pair’s declines below 0.6340 open the door for fresh declines to September 2015 bottoms surrounding 0.6240.

While oversold conditions of 14-bar relative strength index (RSI) favors the pair’s pullback, nearby DMAs and May/June lows can keep prices capped.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Bearish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6376
Today Daily Change -29 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.45%
Today daily open 0.6405
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6478
Daily SMA50 0.6588
Daily SMA100 0.6601
Daily SMA200 0.6707
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.641
Previous Daily Low 0.6364
Previous Weekly High 0.6443
Previous Weekly Low 0.6361
Previous Monthly High 0.6792
Previous Monthly Low 0.6543
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6393
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6382
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6376
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6347
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.633
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6422
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6439
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6469

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade wars, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD holding onto gains amid trade wars, ahead of German IFO

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1150, consolidating its gains after the escalation in US-Sino trade wars sent US yields and the greenback lower. German IFO Business Climate is next.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD consolidates amid Brexit uncertainty

GBP/USD is trading below 1.2300, consolidating its gains. The UK and the EU have been blaming each other for a potential no-deal Brexit. US-Sino tensions are in play as well.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY drops back below 105.50 amid US-Japan trade news

USD/JPY drops back below 105.50 amid US-Japan trade news

USD/JPY filled in the bearish opening gap and jumped to 105.78 highs amid upbeat comments from Chinese VIce-Premier Liu on trade before reversing sharply below the 105.50 level following reports on US-Japan trade progress. 

USD/JPY News

Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears

Gold: Risk-off rally stalls after US, China aim to calm trade war fears

Having surged to the fresh high since April 2013, Gold declines to the intra-day low of $1,538.50, before taking rounds to $1541.60, by the press time of early Monday. China shows readiness to have a calm discussion with the US.

Gold News

Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited

Forex Today: Trade wars paint markets in red, Brexit looks worse, and central banks are limited

Here is what you need to know on Monday, August 26th: The US-Sino trade war is painting global markets in the red. The US dollar is losing some ground to major currencies as yields plunge, while it gains against commodity currencies. Gold is rising and oil is falling.

Read more

MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  