NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to 0.6320 support-line

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD follows three-day-old falling trend-line, slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
  • Early-month high, Tuesday’s low could offer intermediate halt during the declines.

With its sustained follow-up of a downward sloping trend-line since Friday, NZD/USD slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside as it trades near 0.6336 on early Wednesday.

Considering likely bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator, the pair declines towards 0.6320 horizontal-line comprising early-month highs and Tuesday’s low.

Should there be additional weakness below 0.6320, 0.6300 and monthly bottom surrounding 0.6270 will become sellers’ favorites.

On the contrary, pair’s break of immediate resistance-line, at 0.6360 now, could trigger fresh advances to 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level close to 0.6380.

If at all the quote remains positive above 0.6380, 0.6400, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6410 and 0.6450 will be on buyers’ radar.

NZD/USD hourly chart

Trend: bearish

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6337
Today Daily Change -22 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.35%
Today daily open 0.6359
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6372
Daily SMA50 0.65
Daily SMA100 0.6545
Daily SMA200 0.6666
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6362
Previous Daily Low 0.6321
Previous Weekly High 0.6452
Previous Weekly Low 0.6372
Previous Monthly High 0.659
Previous Monthly Low 0.6283
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6346
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6337
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6333
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6306
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.6292
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6374
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6388
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

EUR/USD: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle

EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077. The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibo. confluence regains market attention

GBP/USD: 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibo. confluence regains market attention

GBP/USD nears crucial technical indicators while taking rounds to 1.2500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicating the strength of upside momentum, the quote is likely to cross the 1.2500/05 confluence including 100-DMA.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY sticks to tight range on 108.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY sticks to tight range on 108.00 ahead of Fed

USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo on Wednesday, having been in a chop overnight in the low 108s before scoring a fresh high in the 108.37 earlier. USD/JPY's resistance up in the 109.30's are in focus, as attention turns towards the key FOMC event. 

USD/JPY News

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC

With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.

Gold News

Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds

Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds

The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures