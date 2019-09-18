NZD/USD technical analysis: On its way to 0.6320 support-line

- NZD/USD follows three-day-old falling trend-line, slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement.
- Early-month high, Tuesday’s low could offer intermediate halt during the declines.
With its sustained follow-up of a downward sloping trend-line since Friday, NZD/USD slips below 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of current month upside as it trades near 0.6336 on early Wednesday.
Considering likely bearish signal from the 12-bar moving average convergence and divergence (MACD) indicator, the pair declines towards 0.6320 horizontal-line comprising early-month highs and Tuesday’s low.
Should there be additional weakness below 0.6320, 0.6300 and monthly bottom surrounding 0.6270 will become sellers’ favorites.
On the contrary, pair’s break of immediate resistance-line, at 0.6360 now, could trigger fresh advances to 200-hour exponential moving average (EMA) level close to 0.6380.
If at all the quote remains positive above 0.6380, 0.6400, 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6410 and 0.6450 will be on buyers’ radar.
NZD/USD hourly chart
Trend: bearish
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6337
|Today Daily Change
|-22 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.35%
|Today daily open
|0.6359
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6372
|Daily SMA50
|0.65
|Daily SMA100
|0.6545
|Daily SMA200
|0.6666
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6362
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6321
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6452
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6372
|Previous Monthly High
|0.659
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6283
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6346
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6333
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6306
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6292
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6374
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6415
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Trading close to key 30-day MA hurdle
EUR/USD is currently trading just below the 30-day moving average (MA) of 1.1077. The pair has created bearish lower highs near the 30-day MA resistance in the last two weeks.
GBP/USD: 100-DMA, 38.2% Fibo. confluence regains market attention
GBP/USD nears crucial technical indicators while taking rounds to 1.2500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. With the 14-day relative strength index (RSI) indicating the strength of upside momentum, the quote is likely to cross the 1.2500/05 confluence including 100-DMA.
USD/JPY sticks to tight range on 108.00 ahead of Fed
USD/JPY is steady in Tokyo on Wednesday, having been in a chop overnight in the low 108s before scoring a fresh high in the 108.37 earlier. USD/JPY's resistance up in the 109.30's are in focus, as attention turns towards the key FOMC event.
Gold seesaws around $1,500 with all eyes on FOMC
With the global traders on a wait and see approach ahead of the key event, Gold offers fewer moves while taking rounds to $1,500 during Wednesday’s Asian session. Also supporting the bulls were positive statistics from the US and the Eurozone.
Federal Reserve Preview September 17-18 FOMC: Even Odds
The already complicated economic and bureaucratic circumstances for Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision were further disturbed when Saudi oil facilities were attacked over the weekend.