TRENDING:
Trade War
XAU/USD
Silver
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

USD/JPY eases as softer US CPI caps Dollar gains, Yen demand stays firm

  • USD/JPY eases on Friday as softer-than-expected US inflation curbs the US Dollar’s earlier gains.
  • Renewed Yen demand follows Japan’s election outcome and supportive domestic policy signals.
  • Japanese officials signal a cautious but steady path toward policy normalisation.
USD/JPY eases as softer US CPI caps Dollar gains, Yen demand stays firm
Vishal ChaturvediVishal ChaturvediFXStreet

The Japanese Yen (JPY) rebounds against the US Dollar (USD)on Friday, as the Greenback trims earlier gains after softer-than-expected US inflation data. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading near 152.85, easing from an intraday high of 153.78 and remains on track to post solid weekly losses of nearly 2.7%.

US inflation data for January came in slightly softer than expected overall, while core inflation broadly matched forecasts. Headline CPI rose 0.2% MoM, below the 0.3% forecast and slowing from 0.3% in December. On a yearly basis, CPI eased to 2.4% YoY, missing expectations of 2.5% and down from 2.7% in December.

Meanwhile, core CPI (ex-food and energy) increased 0.3% MoM, in line with forecasts and up from 0.2% previously, while the annual core rate held at 2.5% YoY, matching market expectations and edging down from 2.6% in December.

The data helped reinforce expectations for Federal Reserve (Fed) easing later in the year, particularly after this week’s stronger-than-expected labour report. Market pricing now reflects around 61 basis points (bps) of Fed rate cuts in 2026, up from about 58 bps just before the CPI release.

Renewed Yen demand is adding further downside pressure on USD/JPY, after Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi secured a landslide victory in the general election.

The decisive result boosted investor confidence in Japan’s policy outlook, with markets viewing Takaichi’s pro-stimulus fiscal stance as supportive for domestic growth. Japan’s Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said on Friday that Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is expected to decline further, adding that financial markets have stabilised after the initial shock triggered by plans to cut the consumption tax on food.

Bank of Japan (BoJ) board member Naoki Tamura said on Friday that the Bank of Japan “expects to continue raising interest rates in line with improvements in the economy and prices,” but stressed that policymakers “must avoid premature monetary tightening,” while also ensuring they “avoid sustaining price rises that cannot be described as moderate.”

Tamura added that “consumer inflation is stabilising,” but cautioned that the BOJ “must remain vigilant about the price outlook given the renewed downtrend in the yen.”

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the British Pound.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.02%-0.14%0.06%0.01%0.27%-0.10%-0.12%
EUR0.02%-0.13%0.09%0.03%0.29%-0.08%-0.11%
GBP0.14%0.13%0.21%0.15%0.41%0.05%0.02%
JPY-0.06%-0.09%-0.21%-0.04%0.21%-0.16%-0.19%
CAD-0.01%-0.03%-0.15%0.04%0.24%-0.12%-0.13%
AUD-0.27%-0.29%-0.41%-0.21%-0.24%-0.37%-0.40%
NZD0.10%0.08%-0.05%0.16%0.12%0.37%-0.03%
CHF0.12%0.11%-0.02%0.19%0.13%0.40%0.03%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Vishal Chaturvedi

I am a macro-focused research analyst with over four years of experience covering forex and commodities market. I enjoy breaking down complex economic trends and turning them into clear, actionable insights that help traders stay ahead of the curve.

More from Vishal Chaturvedi
Share:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD off highs, back to 1.1850

EUR/USD loses some upside momentum, returning to the 1.1850 region amid humble losses. The pair’s slight decline comes against the backdrop of a marginal advance in the US Dollar as investors continue to assess the latest US CPI readings.

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD advances to daily tops around 1.3650

GBP/USD now manages to pick up extra pace, clinching daily highs around 1.3650 and leaving behind three consecutive daily pullbacks on Friday. Cable’s improved sentiment comes on the back of the inconclusive price action of the Greenback, while recent hawkish comments from the BoE’s Pill also collaborates with the uptick.

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold surpasses $5,000/oz, daily highs

Gold is reclaiming part of the ground lost on Wednesday’s marked decline, as bargain-hunters keep piling up and lifting prices past the key $5,000 per troy ounce. The yellow metal’s upside is also propped up by the lack of clear direction around the US Dollar post-US CPI release.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP in choppy price action, weighed down by falling institutional interest 

Bitcoin's upside remains largely constrained amid weak technicals and declining institutional interest. Ethereum trades sideways above $1,900 support with the upside capped below $2,000 amid ETF outflows.

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

Week ahead – Data blitz, Fed Minutes and RBNZ decision in the spotlight

US GDP and PCE inflation are main highlights, plus the Fed minutes. UK and Japan have busy calendars too with focus on CPI. Flash PMIs for February will also be doing the rounds. RBNZ meets, is unlikely to follow RBA’s hawkish path.

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple Price Forecast: XRP potential bottom could be in sight

Ripple edges up above the intraday low of $1.35 at the time of writing on Friday amid mixed price actions across the crypto market. The remittance token failed to hold support at $1.40 the previous day, reflecting risk-off sentiment amid a decline in retail and institutional sentiment. 

Best Brokers in 2026

Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2026: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2026: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2026: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2026: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2026: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2026
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2026: Pros and cons of the main brokers