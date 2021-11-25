NZD/USD struggles at 0.6900, down for the fifth consecutive day amid thin liquidity conditions

- NZD/USD extends its losses to five days straight, hovering around 0.6850s.
- The disappointment of the RBNZ failing to hike 50 basis points spurred a sell-off of the NZD.
- NZD/USD: A break of an upslope trendline fueled the downward move further, down to 0.6940.
The New Zealand dollar extends its free-fall to five days in a row, down 0.28%, trading at 0.6854 during the day at the time of writing.
In the overnight session, the pair attempted to reclaim the 0.6900 but failed, retreating towards the mid 0.6800s for the fifth consecutive day. On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) hiked 25 basis points to the Overnight Cash Rate, though it fell short of investors’ expectations. The NZD/USD reaction to the downside seemed like a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” event.
The market sentiment is upbeat on Thursday, so the risk-sensitive NZD should be headed to the upside. However, FOMC last meeting minutes unveiled on Wednesday showed that some Fed policymakers would like to increase the pace of the bond taper so that the US central bank could have room to maneuver, in the case of inflation running hot. That, alongside thin liquidity conditions in the FX market, due to the observance of the US Thanksgiving holidays, capped the NZD upside move.
Also, the greenback is trading barely down during the day, with the US Dollar Index losing 0.08%, sitting at 96.76.
On Friday, an absent economic docket from New Zealand and the US would let NZD/USD traders leaning on the greenback dynamics and market sentiment, which could offer some fresh impetus on the NZD/USD pair.
NZD/USD Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Wednesday’s price action, witnessing the NZD/USD pair breaking an upslope trendline around 0.6932, which once broken, accelerated the downtrend towards 0.6850s until printing a close at 0.6870. The NZD/USD is tilted to the downside, as depicted by the daily moving averages (DMA’s) remain above the spot price, with a downslope, confirming the bearish bias.
In the outcome of the NZD/USD extending its free fall, the first support would be the September 28 swing low at 0.6859. A daily close below the latter would expose the August 20 cycle low at 0.6805.
On the other hand, the psychological 0.6900 figure would be the first resistance on the way north. A breach of that level would expose 0.6932.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.686
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|0.6873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7066
|Daily SMA50
|0.7043
|Daily SMA100
|0.7024
|Daily SMA200
|0.7088
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6957
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6855
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7082
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.698
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7219
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6876
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6894
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6918
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6833
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6793
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6731
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6935
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6997
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7037
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
