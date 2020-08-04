NZD/USD stays side-lined between 0.6540-0.6710 – UOB

NZD/USD is expected to keep the consolidative fashion unchanged for the time being, likely between 0.6540 and 0.6710, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that NZD ‘could test the strong support at 0.6600’ but ‘a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. NZD subsequently dropped to a low of 0.6575 before rebounding. While downward pressure is not strong, there is scope for NZD to retest the 0.6575 level before a more sustained recovery can be expected. Resistance is at 0.6630 followed by 0.6650.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (03 Aug, spot at 0.6620) that ‘a break of 0.6600 would indicate that NZD has moved into a consolidation phase’. NZD subsequently dropped to 0.6575 before settling on a soft note at 0.6613 (-0.24%). For the next 1 to 2 weeks, NZD is likely to trade sideways, expected to be between 0.6540 and 0.6710. Looking forward, a clear break of 0.6540 would suggest the start of a deeper pullback in NZD.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
