NZD/USD stays side-lined between 0.6540-0.6710 – UOB

NZD/USD is expected to keep the consolidative fashion unchanged for the time being, likely between 0.6540 and 0.6710, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.

Key Quotes

24-hour view: “Yesterday, we held the view that NZD ‘could test the strong support at 0.6600’ but ‘a sustained decline below this level is unlikely’. NZD subsequently dropped to a low of 0.6575 before rebounding. While downward pressure is not strong, there is scope for NZD to retest the 0.6575 level before a more sustained recovery can be expected. Resistance is at 0.6630 followed by 0.6650.”

Next 1-3 weeks: “We highlighted yesterday (03 Aug, spot at 0.6620) that ‘a break of 0.6600 would indicate that NZD has moved into a consolidation phase’. NZD subsequently dropped to 0.6575 before settling on a soft note at 0.6613 (-0.24%). For the next 1 to 2 weeks, NZD is likely to trade sideways, expected to be between 0.6540 and 0.6710. Looking forward, a clear break of 0.6540 would suggest the start of a deeper pullback in NZD.”