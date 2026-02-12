AUD/USD remains steady above 0.7100 amid hot inflation expectations
- AUD/USD eases from 0.7147 highs but remains steady above 0.7100.
- Hot Australian inflation expectations feed hopes of further RBA rate hikes.
- Strong US Nonfarm Payrolls figures have provided some foothold for the USD.
The Aussie Dollar (AUD) pulled back from three-year highs at 0.7147 as the US Dollar (USD) picked up following upbeat US Nonfarm Payrolls data. The pair, however, remains steady above 0.7100 as hot inflation expectations in Australia keep pressure on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) to tighten its monetary policy further.
Data released from the Melbourne Institute revealed that Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations rose to 5% in February, from 4.6% in January, reaching their highest rate in almost three years.
The RBA hiked interest rates last week, for the first time in more than two years, and hinted at further monetary tightening ahead to bring inflation to the bank’s 2% target. This triggered a monetary policy divergence with the US Federal Reserve, which led to a 6.6% AUD/USD rally in the last four weeks, from the moment the RBA’s hawkish shift became clear.
The RBA keeps the door open for further rate hikes
RBA Governor Michelle Bullock reiterated this view earlier on Thursday, affirming that the door remains open for further rate hikes, although she highlighted the bank’s preference to wait for the data and respond accordingly.
In the US, the upbeat Nonfarm Payrolls report released on Wednesday provided some support to a hitherto weak US Dollar, but the market reaction has been moderate so far.
Net employment rose by 130K in the US in January, almost twice the 70K growth expected by the market, but an excessive concentration of the employment creation in the healthcare sector and a sharp downward revision of 2025 figures have tempered investors’ optimism. Markets are likely to wait for Friday's US Consumer Price Index (CPI) report for a better picture of the Fed's monetary policy outlook.
Author
Guillermo Alcala
FXStreet
Graduated in Communication Sciences at the Universidad del Pais Vasco and Universiteit van Amsterdam, Guillermo has been working as financial news editor and copywriter in diverse Forex-related firms, like FXStreet and Kantox.