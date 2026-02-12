Forex Today: Upbeat US jobs data help USD stabilize

Here is what you need to know on Thursday, February 12:

The US Dollar (USD) stays resilient against its rivals in the second half of the week, supported by the upbeat labor market data for January. The US economic calendar will feature weekly Initial Jobless Claims and January Existing Home Sales data on Thursday.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.49% -0.31% -2.89% -0.69% -1.60% -0.72% -0.80% EUR 0.49% 0.19% -2.47% -0.20% -1.11% -0.23% -0.31% GBP 0.31% -0.19% -2.34% -0.38% -1.29% -0.42% -0.50% JPY 2.89% 2.47% 2.34% 2.30% 1.37% 2.28% 2.09% CAD 0.69% 0.20% 0.38% -2.30% -0.80% -0.01% -0.11% AUD 1.60% 1.11% 1.29% -1.37% 0.80% 0.88% 0.83% NZD 0.72% 0.23% 0.42% -2.28% 0.01% -0.88% -0.08% CHF 0.80% 0.31% 0.50% -2.09% 0.11% -0.83% 0.08% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Wednesday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 130,000 in January. This reading followed the 48,000 (revised from 50,000) increase recorded in December and came in above the market expectation of 70,000. Other details of the report showed that the Unemployment Rate edged lower to 4.3% from 4.4%, while the Labor Force Participation Rate ticked up to 62.5% from 62.4%. With the immediate reaction, the USD Index gained traction and climbed to the 97.30 region. Early Thursday, the USD Index stays in a consolidation phase and moves sideways at around 97. Meanwhile, US stock index futures rise between 0.2% and 0.3%, pointing to an improving risk mood.

The data from the UK showed early Thursday that the UK economy expanded at a quarterly rate of 0.1% in the three months to December 2025, following a 0.1% growth in the third quarter (Q3). The UK GDP grew by 1.0% year-over-year (YoY) in Q4 2025 vs. 1.2% expected and a 1.2% growth in Q3 (revised from 1.3%). Finally, Industrial Production and Manufacturing Production declined 0.9% and 0.5%, respectively, over the month in December. Both readings missed market expectations. GBP/USD showed no immediate reaction to these figures and was last seen trading flat on the day, at around 1.3630.

EUR/USD moves sideways near 1.1870 after closing in negative territory on Wednesday. Several European Central Bank (ECB) policymakers will be delivering speeches later in the day.

USD/JPY extended its weekly slide despite the USD's resilience on Wednesday and closed the third consecutive day in the red. The pair continues to push lower early Thursday and trades at its lowest level in two weeks below 153.00.

Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Sarah Hunter said on Thursday that she expects the labor market to remain tight and inflation above target for some time. Hunter added that she will be closely assessing capacity pressures in the economy and labor market. AUD/USD gained more than 0.7% on Wednesday and reached a fresh three-year high near 0.7150. The pair corrects lower but holds comfortably above 0.7100 in the European session on Thursday.

Gold struggles to gather bullish momentum but manages to hold above $5,000 after posting moderate gains on Wednesday.