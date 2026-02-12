EUR/USD: Bullish trend eyes 1.20 breakout – Scotiabank

Scotiabank’s Analyst Team reports the Euro is modestly higher versus the Dollar but lagging other G10 currencies, with sentiment and options pricing favouring upside protection. They highlight supportive Germany-US yield spreads and a bullish technical backdrop, with limited resistance before 1.20 and further levels at 1.2080 and 1.22/1.2250, within a near-term 1.1850–1.1950 trading range.

Euro supported by yields and options

"Sentiment continues to dominate in the absence of high level data releases, and the options market is repricing a sizeable premium for protection against EUR upside with risk reversals creeping back toward their late January high."

"The outlook for relative central bank policy is offering fundamental support, with 2Y Germany-US yield spreads extending their recovery and threatening a break of the multi-year highs from December."

"EURUSD short-term technicals: Bullish – momentum is bullish with an RSI hovering just below 60."

"We see limited resistance ahead of the psychologically important 1.20 level and see additional resistance around 1.2080."

(This article was created with the help of an Artificial Intelligence tool and reviewed by an editor.)