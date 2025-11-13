The NZD/USD pair declines to near 0.5655 during the Asian trading hours on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) strengthens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) after the US House passes a bill to end the government shutdown. Traders await the Chinese October Retail Sales and Industrial Production reports, which will be released later on Friday.

The House of Representatives voted 222 to 209 to approve a funding package and end the longest government shutdown in US history on Wednesday. It comes after the Senate voted to pass the bill on Monday. The bill will head to US President Donald Trump’s desk for signature. The legislation extends funding for most agencies until January 30 and includes three full-year funding bills for other parts of the government.

Nonetheless, the reopening will lead to an avalanche of US economic data releases that were delayed due to the shutdown, including the highly anticipated monthly employment report. Traders believe that resumption of economic data will point to a slowing economy and that would prompt the Federal Reserve (Fed) to reduce interest rates in December, which might weigh on the Greenback.

The Kiwi is on the brink of becoming the first major developed-market currency to lose gains versus the US Dollar this year, as aggressive Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) interest-rate cuts weigh on sentiment amid a weakening economy.

The New Zealand central bank cut its Official Cash Rate (OCR) by 50 basis points (bps) to 2.5% in the October meeting, following weaker-than-expected GDP data. Recent data revealed that the New Zealand Unemployment Rate rose to a near nine-year high of 5.3%, which supports the case for further RBNZ rate reductions. This, in turn, might continue to undermine the NZD against the USD in the near term.