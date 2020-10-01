NZD/USD shoots-up to test a 50% mean reversion resistance area

- US politics is in the driving seat and risk appetite steers the Kiwi.
- The bird moves up to test a 50% mean reversion and confluence area.
- NZD/USD bulls need to consider the price action flow into supply territory and of the DXY.
NZD/USD is currently trading at 0.6649 between 0.6607 and 0.6657, higher by some 0.55% at the time of writing following a test of 93.50s in the DXY.
The US dollar has potentially completed the 4th wave in a bullish 5-wave pattern which has helped the dollar bloc inch higher into supply territories. More on this below.
Meanwhile, it was a turbulent day on both European and US markets with still come time to go until the bell on Wall Street.
US equity markets edged up on news of a potential new fiscal stimulus package and mixed economic data, but the headlines have been contradictory which makes for great uncertainty still.
''The Kiwi can benefit from an optimistic mood in risk markets. Ironically this optimism stems in part from better US data and hopes that a fiscal deal can be nutted out there – hardly what you’d traditionally call a negative, but the USD is softer nonetheless,'' analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
US data reinforces the need for additional fiscal stimulus
In the US data, and ahead of the much anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls at the end of the week, Initial Weekly Jobless Claims for the week ended Sept. 26 were reported at 837,000 with the previous week's level revised up to 873,000.
The headline was expected as 850,000. The four-week moving average was 867,250, down from the upwardly revised prior week's level of 879,000 which is slightly encouraging.
In other data, the IHS Markit final September manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index headline was 53.2, marking the highest since early 2019 yet missing expectations."US manufacturers rounded off a solid quarter which should see the sector rebound strongly from the steep second-quarter downturn," IHS Markit economist Chris Williamson said.
"Encouragingly, companies reported an [marked] upturn in demand for plant and machinery, which suggests firms are increasing their investment spending again after expansion plans were put on hold during the spring. Similarly, fuller order books helped drive further job creation as firms continued to expand capacity."
Meanwhile, the core PCE deflator for the US was in line with expectations, rising 0.3% m/m in August. The July data was revised up which helped pushed annual core deflator rate to 1.6%.
''Overall, the data reinforces the need for additional fiscal stimulus to aid the economic recovery,'' analysts at ANZ argued.
NZD OIS market is better bid
As for domestic updates, the analysts at ANZ are somewhat optimistic for the bird considering that the NZD OIS market is better bid ''as markets price out the chance of easing in February, and that’s likely contributing to some NZD strength,'' they said.
'The growing sense in markets that early deployment of the RBNZ’s planned FLP arguably buys more time to either delay an OCR cut or stop at 0% en route to a negative OCR. Still dovish, but less so.''
NZD/USD technical analysis
The environment is bullish but the prospects for higher levels are only slight when considering the supply zones for which guard territories above the 0.67 figure.
Failures here, at the 50% mean reversion resistance and the confluence of structure keeps the focus on the downside, especially considering the bullish prospects for the DXY:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD chops lower amid conflicting fiscal stimulus headlines, mixed data
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1750, off the highs. Contradicting reports about progress in US fiscal stimulus talks is pushing and pulling the dollar and markets. Cautious optimism barely prevails. The ISM Manufacturing PMI missed on the headline but beat in the employment component.
GBP/USD trades below 1.29 amid negative Brexit headlines
GBP/USD is trading in high volatility around 1.29. The EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels opened legal action against the EU. US fiscal stimulus talks are also moving markets.
Gold moves beyond $1900 mark, over one-week tops
A weaker USD assisted gold to regain positive traction on Thursday. The risk-on mood, surging US bond yields might cap any strong gains. Investors might also refrain from placing bets ahead of NFP on Friday.
Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP plummet after CFTC accused BitMEX of evading U.S. regulations
The total crypto market capitalization has lost around $13 billion in the past two hours after BitMEX news were released. Bitcoin is down 2.5% and is trading at $10,516.
WTI slumps to fresh two-week lows below $38
After rising nearly 2% on Wednesday, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) spent the first half of the day consolidation its gains near $40. However, with the market mood turning sour during the American session, the WTI fell sharply and touched its lowest level in two weeks $37.60 before recovering modestly.