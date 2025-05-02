NZD/USD rises above 0.5900 as New Zealand Dollar advances due to improving sentiment

NZD/USD strengthens as sentiment improves and US-China trade tensions show signs of easing.

Trump indicated possible trade agreements with India, Japan, and South Korea while expressing optimism about resolving issues with China.

The US ISM Manufacturing PMI declined to 48.7 in April from 49.0, still contracting but surpassing expectations of 48.0.

NZD/USD is recovering its losses from the previous session, trading around 0.5930 during the Asian hours on Friday. The pair strengthens as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) gains traction amid improving sentiment and signs of easing US-China trade tensions, given New Zealand’s close trading relations with China.

Bloomberg reports that China is considering renewed trade negotiations, confirming US outreach while emphasizing the need for Washington to address tariff-related concerns—the perceived root cause of existing frictions.

However, the NZD/USD pair’s upside may remain limited, as expectations for further policy easing by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) weigh on the New Zealand Dollar. Markets have fully priced in a 25-basis-point rate cut at the central bank’s upcoming meeting, with interest rates projected to bottom out at 2.75% by October.

Meanwhile, easing trade tensions could also provide some support to the US Dollar (USD). Market sentiment improved after US President Donald Trump signaled potential trade agreements with India, Japan, and South Korea, while expressing optimism about resolving disputes with China.

On the data front, the US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 48.7 in April from 49.0, remaining in contraction but outperforming expectations of 48.0. Initial Jobless Claims increased to 241,000 for the week ending April 26, exceeding the forecast of 224,000 and up from the prior week’s 223,000.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned that Trump’s tariffs could have a "tremendously adverse" impact on the US economy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent noted that the inverted yield curve, with two-year yields below the federal funds rate, supports the case for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

Investor sentiment remains cautious ahead of the upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report, which may provide insight into the broader economic impact of tariffs on employment trends.