- NZD/USD ignores downbeat New Zealand Building Permits.
- WHO refrains to support the US claims against China.
- Global coronavirus death toll exceeds a quarter of a million.
- New Zealand ANZ Commodity Price Index, RBA and qualitative catalysts will be watched for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD clings to modest gains, around 0.10% now, while taking rising to 0.6057 in the early Tuesday’s Asian session. The pair registered mild losses the previous day, amid the US-China tussle, but fails to gain momentum off-late.
That said, the latest catalysts like New Zealand’s Building Permits, also failed to impress the kiwi traders. The housing market data slumped 23.1% in March versus the previous growth of 5.7% (revised).
Even so, the late-US session recovery helped the quote to recover some of its early-Monday losses.
US President Donald Trump alleged researches at China’s Wuhan Laboratory to be the reason for the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Though, the absence of any proof pushed the World Health Organization (WHO) to defy the US claims.
Also might have supported the pair’s pullback could be the report from the Sky News. The news suggested the development of an antibody that can tame the infection of the deadly virus.
Furthermore, the reducing global fatality rate, as per the Reuters tally, adds strength to the pair’s upside momentum.
However, the US-China tension is still looming as US President claimed on Monday that China doesn’t respect the trade deal. The Republican leader also suggested that he may cancel the accord if the other party fails to purchase US goods.
As a result, traders are still waiting for the strong direction that could be gained from the RBA meeting. Though, New Zealand’s ANZ Commodity Price Index, prior -2.1%, for April could offer intermediate moves to the pair.
While the RBA isn’t expected to alter its current monetary policy, economic forecasts and rate statement will be the key to watch.
Technical analysis
NZD/USD clings to 50-day SMA above 21-day SMA and an ascending trend line from March 23. While the sellers will need sustained trading below 0.6020 to aim for 0.6000 mark, buyers may wait for an upside clearance of 0.6100 for fresh entries.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles to keep recovery gains above 0.6400, RBA eyed
AUD/USD gradually pulls back from the one-week low. Wall Street’s bounce confronted previous risk-off sentiment led by US-China tussle. Second-tier activity numbers can offer intermediate direction ahead of the RBA.
USD/JPY consolidates losses below 107.00 amid Japanese holidays
USD/JPY snaps two-day drop amid mixed sentiment. Following its bounce from 106.60, USD/JPY seesaws around 106.75 during the early Tuesday morning in Asia. Japanese banks are off for Children's Day.
RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action
There are other forces now in play pertaining to the Chinese and US cold war. The trade wars had been the dominant theme in markets before a so-called phase 1 deal was agreed upon at the end of last year, but that was before the virus hit.
Gold moves higher as US-China relations take a sour turn
There is quite a large consolidation pattern on the 4-hour gold chart below. The price has moved into a wedge-like formation and it will be interesting to see if the bulls can take out the pattern to the upside.
WTI rallies as output cuts are cheered, June eyes break of $21
The price of a barrel of oil on Monday was climbing with futures finishing higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rose 61 cents, or 3.1%, to finish at $20.39 a barrel after an earlier dip to as low as $18.05.