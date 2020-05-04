Global coronavirus deaths exceed quarter of a million – Reuters tally

As per Reuters tally of official government data, global coronavirus deaths reached 250,000 on Monday after recorded infections topped 3.5 million. Even so, the news suggests that the rate of fatalities has slowed.

North America and European countries accounted for most of the new deaths and cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa, and Russia.

Globally, there were 3,062 new deaths and 61,923 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking total cases to 3.58 million.

Global fatalities grew at a rate of 1-2% in recent days, down from 14% on March 21, according to the Reuters data.