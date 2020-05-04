Global coronavirus deaths exceed quarter of a million – Reuters tally

As per Reuters tally of official government data, global coronavirus deaths reached 250,000 on Monday after recorded infections topped 3.5 million. Even so, the news suggests that the rate of fatalities has slowed.
Key quotes
North America and European countries accounted for most of the new deaths and cases reported in recent days, but numbers were rising from smaller bases in Latin America, Africa, and Russia.
Globally, there were 3,062 new deaths and 61,923 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking total cases to 3.58 million.
Global fatalities grew at a rate of 1-2% in recent days, down from 14% on March 21, according to the Reuters data.
FX implication
With the mixed signals inside the news, portrayed by a hike in death toll and declining mortality rate, markets may await further clues to act upon the update. However, this could weigh on the risk-tone and might exert a burden on the US stock futures during their early-Asian opening.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Struggles to keep recovery gains above 0.6400, RBA eyed
AUD/USD gradually pulls back from the one-week low. Wall Street’s bounce confronted previous risk-off sentiment led by US-China tussle. Second-tier activity numbers can offer intermediate direction ahead of the RBA.
USD/JPY: Trade war themes hitting global equities
USD/JPY is trading at 106.81 between a range of 106.66 and 107.06 in a slightly risk-off start to the week following the news of an investigation into China's handling of COVID-19.
RBA Preview: Markets looking for forecasts, not action
There are other forces now in play pertaining to the Chinese and US cold war. The trade wars had been the dominant theme in markets before a so-called phase 1 deal was agreed upon at the end of last year, but that was before the virus hit.
Gold moves higher as US-China relations take a sour turn
There is quite a large consolidation pattern on the 4-hour gold chart below. The price has moved into a wedge-like formation and it will be interesting to see if the bulls can take out the pattern to the upside.
WTI rallies as output cuts are cheered, June eyes break of $21
The price of a barrel of oil on Monday was climbing with futures finishing higher. West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange, rose 61 cents, or 3.1%, to finish at $20.39 a barrel after an earlier dip to as low as $18.05.