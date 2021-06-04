NZD/USD rebounds to 0.7200 after US May jobs report

- NZD/USD rose sharply amid renewed USD weakness on Friday.
- NZD/USD remains on track to post modest weekly losses.
- US Dollar Index holds above 90.00 after NFP-inspired drop.
After spending the majority of the day consolidating the weekly losses around 0.7050, the NZD/USD pair staged a decisive rebound during the American trading hours and was last seen gaining 0.8% on the day at 0.7200.
USD loses its footing ahead of the weekend
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics reported on Friday that Nonfarm Payrolls rose by 559,000 in May. This print missed the market expectation of 650,000 and triggered a USD selloff with investors expecting the Fed to preserve its dovish stance. Further details of the publication showed the Labor Force Participation ticked down to 61.6% from 61.7% and the Unemployment Rate declined to 5.8% from 6.1%.
Reflecting the negative impact of the uninspiring jobs report on the greenback, the US Dollar Index (DXY) erased a large portion of Thursday's gains and was last seen losing 0.4% at 90.14.
Meanwhile, Wall Street's main indexes are posting strong gains on the day, making it difficult for the DXY to retrace its fall. Currently, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite indexes are up 0.72% and 1.55%, respectively.
Technical levels to watch for
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7198
|Today Daily Change
|0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|0.73
|Today daily open
|0.7146
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.723
|Daily SMA50
|0.7164
|Daily SMA100
|0.7181
|Daily SMA200
|0.7017
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7126
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7317
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7158
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7317
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7115
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.717
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7197
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.71
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7055
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6984
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7217
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7333
