NZD/USD: Quiet start in Asia tests rebound from four-month low towards 0.7000

- NZD/USD fades bounce off late November 2020 lows.
- Fears of Chinese securities’ delisting, North Korea’s missile tests add to the risk-off mood.
- Light calendar in Asia pushes traders toward risk catalysts for fresh impulse.
NZD/USD struggles to rebound from multi-day low, flashed the previous day, while bouncing back towards 0.6965 during the initial Asian session on Thursday. In doing so, the kiwi pair remains pressured near the lowest levels since November 2020 amid fresh challenges to the market sentiment and a light calendar in Asia.
North Korea fires missiles, US prepares for delisting Chinese firms…
Reuters recently came out with the news citing Japan’s Coast Guard to convey that North Korea may have launched a ballistic missile. “Japan coast guard warns ships against coming close to falling objects, calls on them to provide information,” the news said. Elsewhere, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) adopted measures, on Wednesday, which would kick foreign companies off American stock exchanges if they do not comply with U.S. auditing standards, and require them to disclose any governmental affiliations, per Reuters. This mainly affects Chinese firms who were on the verge of leaving the American bourses during the final days of Donald Trump as the US President.
Other than the aforementioned risks, fears of reflation and fading of New Zealand’s allure, amid recently downbeat data, joins China’s trade war with the US and geopolitical tussle with the West to weigh on risks. Elsewhere, the Fed and US Treasury remain firm to offer more and consistent stimulus fails to convince markets and also weigh on the sentiment.
The risk aversion wave weighs on the US 10-year Treasury yields that dropped for the third day in a row and helped the US dollar index (DXY) to refresh its yearly top. However, the NZD/USD traders need more clues to extend the latest south-run.
As a result, a lack of major data/events keeps troubling the kiwi traders by the press time and hence bears seem tired but not out of the woods.
Read: The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
Technical analysis
A clear break below 0.7000, comprising multiple lows marked during late 2020, directs NZD/USD towards 200-day SMA around 0.6870.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6966
|Today Daily Change
|-33 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.47%
|Today daily open
|0.6999
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7211
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7118
|Daily SMA200
|0.6862
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.699
|Previous Weekly High
|0.727
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7142
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7101
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6936
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6873
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6756
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7115
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7232
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7295
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.