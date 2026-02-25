TRENDING:
USD/CAD Price Forecast: Stives to hold crucial 20-day EMA

  • USD/CAD falls to near 1.3675 as the US Dollar declines after Trump’s SOTU address before Congress.
  • US President Trump criticizes the Supreme Court for invalidating his tariff policy.
  • Investors await the outcome of US-Iran nuclear talks scheduled for Thursday.
Sagar Dua

The USD/CAD pair is down 0.16% to near 1.3675 during the early European trading session on Wednesday. The Loonie pair is under pressure as the US Dollar (USD), following United States (US) President Donald Trump’s State of the Union (SOTU) address before Congress earlier in the day.

At the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.2% to near 97.67, giving up its entire Tuesday’s gains.

US President Trump didn’t provide any cues regarding the outlook on the tariff policy, but criticized the Supreme Court for ruling against them. Trump applauded his tariff policy for the economic turnaround, and stated that they will substantially replace the system of income tax.

Meanwhile, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) trades broadly stable ahead of nuclear talks between the US and Iran on Thursday. The outcome will have a significant impact on the oil price. The CAD is highly sensitive to changes in the oil price, given that the Canadian economy is the largest exporter of oil to the US.

USD/CAD technical analysis

USD/CAD trades lower at around 1.3675 as of writing. The pair holds a mild bullish bias as it stabilizes just above the 20-day Exponential Moving Average near 1.3670, keeping price action aligned with the broader upswing that started from the mid-1.34s. The price could extend towards the January 23 high around 1.3800 if it breaks above the January 27 high of 1.3740.

Initial support aligns with the 20-day EMA at 1.3671, while a daily close back beneath the average would leave the pair vulnerable to downside towards the February 13 low around 1.3600.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) wobbles inside the 40.00-60.00 range, indicating a muted momentum.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)

Economic Indicator

President Trump speech

Donald J. Trump is the 47th and current President of the United States. Before entering politics, he was a businessman and television personality. He became president for the first time in January 2017, representing the Republican party. His second mandate started in January 2025.

Read more.

Last release: Wed Feb 25, 2026 02:00

Frequency: Irregular

Actual: -

Consensus: -

Previous: -

Source:

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD rises to 1.1800 neighborhood amid renewed USD selling and trade uncertainties

EUR/USD rises to 1.1800 neighborhood amid renewed USD selling and trade uncertainties

The EUR/USD pair regains positive traction during the Asian session on Wednesday and jumps to the 1.1800 neighborhood in the last hour, reversing the previous day's modest losses. The intraday move up is sponsored by the emergence of fresh US Dollar, which continues to be weighed down by persistent trade-related uncertainties.

GBP/USD remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains stronger above 1.3500 following Trump’s State of the Union

GBP/USD remains in the positive territory for the fourth successive session, trading around 1.3510 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair appreciates as the US Dollar remains subdued following US President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address of his second administration before a joint session of Congress.

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid tariffs and geopolitical woes

Gold re-attempts $5,200 amid tariffs and geopolitical woes

Gold buyers are back in the game early Wednesday after seeing a correction from monthly highs on Tuesday. The US Dollar slips after Trump’s SOTU fails to impress and as AI-driven worries ease. Dovish Fed bets also weigh.  Gold looks north so long as the key 61.8% Fibo resistance at $5,142 holds on the daily chart.

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum and Ripple post cautious recovery amid downside risks

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are posting a cautious recovery on Wednesday following a market correction earlier this week.  BTC is approaching a key breakdown level, while ETH and XRP are rebounding from crucial support levels.

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

The Citrini report: How a debatable AI narrative can shake Wall Street

That AI-related headline alone was enough to rattle investors.US stocks slid sharply on Monday after a widely circulated Citrini Research memo outlined a hypothetical “2028 Global Intelligence Crisis”, warning that rapid AI adoption could push US unemployment into double digits as early as by mid-2028.

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

XRP pressured by weak ETF flows and declining retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is edging lower, trading above its intraday low of $1.32 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The decline from its weekly opening of $1.39 reflects heightened volatility in the broader cryptocurrency market, accentuated by tariff-triggered uncertainty.

