NZD/USD Price Forecasts: Building up momentum above 0.5700 



The New Zealand Dollar is coming under growing bullish pressure against the US Dollar, after breaking above the 0.5680 resistance area. A somewhat firmer US Dollar is capping bulls on Thursday, but the Fed-RBNZ monetary policy divergence is likely to keep downside attempts limited.



The RBNZ cut its OCR rate by 25 basis points to a three-year low of 2.25%, as widely expected on Wednesday, but signalled the end of the easing cycle, as New Zealand’s economy starts to show signs of recovery.

The Fed, on the contrary, is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points in December, and rumours about the nomination of White House National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett as the next Fed chair feed hopes of further rate cuts in 2026.

Technical Analysis: NZD/USD has broken the immediate bearish structure

NZD/USD Daily Chart

The Kiwi Dollar broke the top of a descending wedge on Wednesday and has confirmed its recovery with an extension above the November 14 and 17 highs, at 0.5680. The daily chart shows a sharp bullish crossover in the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), and the Relative Strength Index is popping up above 50, which reflects an initial bullish momentum.

Upside attempts have found some resistance at the 38.6% Fibonacci retracement of the September 15 -November 20 bearish cycle, in the area of 0.5750. Bulls, however, remain focused on the October 28 highs, just above 0.5800 and the October 7 high in the area of 0.5850.



Downside attempts remain contained above the previous 0.5680 resistance. Below here, the reverse trendline, now around 0.5625, might hold bears before last week’s multi-month lows, at 0.5580.