NZD/USD Price Forecast: Fails to extend three-day winning streak

The NZD/USD pair corrects to near 0.5650 during the European trading session on Thursday after failing to extend its three-day winning streak. The Kiwi pair faces selling pressure as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) underperforms across the board on expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) could cut interest rates further amid escalating job market concerns.

US Dollar Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the weakest against the Australian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.06% 0.10% 0.12% 0.07% -0.24% 0.36% 0.18% EUR -0.06% 0.03% 0.05% 0.00% -0.30% 0.30% 0.11% GBP -0.10% -0.03% 0.02% -0.03% -0.33% 0.27% 0.08% JPY -0.12% -0.05% -0.02% -0.06% -0.37% 0.19% 0.04% CAD -0.07% -0.01% 0.03% 0.06% -0.29% 0.28% 0.11% AUD 0.24% 0.30% 0.33% 0.37% 0.29% 0.60% 0.43% NZD -0.36% -0.30% -0.27% -0.19% -0.28% -0.60% -0.18% CHF -0.18% -0.11% -0.08% -0.04% -0.11% -0.43% 0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Last week, Statz NZ showed that the Unemployment Rate rose to 5.3% in the third quarter this year, as expected, the highest level seen in nine years.

Theoretically, deteriorating job market conditions force traders to raise bets supporting more interest rate cuts by the RBNZ.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades with caution as investors expect the Federal Reserve (Fed) to cut interest rates again this year. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades near the 10-day low around 99.30.

NZD/USD trades in a Falling Channel for two months, suggesting that the overall trend is bearish. The 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 0.5700 is acting as a key barrier for NZD bulls.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) stays below 40.00, suggesting a strong bearish momentum.

Going forward, the asset could slide towards the round-level support of 0.5600, and the April 9 low of 0.5485 if it breaks below the November 11 low of 0.5631.

In an alternate scenario, the Kiwi pair would rise towards the June 19 high of 0.6040 and the September 11 low of 0.6100 if it manages to break above the psychological level of 0.6000.

