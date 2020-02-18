NZD/USD Price Analysis: Slips below short-term key support

- NZD/USD registers decline for the fourth day in a row after Wednesday’s Dragonfly Doji.
- A fortnight-long descending trend line guards the immediate recovery, 0.6400 can offer intermediate halt to the monthly bottom.
NZD/USD seesaws around 0.6415 while heading into the European open on Tuesday. Even so, the pair stays below short-term horizontal support.
As a result, sellers can take aim at the monthly lows near 0.6375 during the further declines, as indicated by the bearish MACD. However, the 0.6400 round-figure can offer an intermediate halt.
If at all NZD/USD prices keep declining below 0.6375, November month bottom surrounding 0.6315 and 0.6300 could become the bears’ favorites.
Alternatively, the pair’s pullback moves beyond 0.6420 support-turned-resistance needs to cross the two-week-old falling trend line, at 0.6475 now, to challenge the monthly top close to 0.6500.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6416
|Today Daily Change
|-24 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.37%
|Today daily open
|0.644
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6491
|Daily SMA50
|0.6577
|Daily SMA100
|0.6481
|Daily SMA200
|0.6499
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6449
|Previous Daily Low
|0.642
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6488
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6377
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6741
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6453
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6431
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6438
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6424
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6395
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6453
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6482
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD looks to test 1.0800 ahead of German ZEW
Despite the latest recovery attempt from a new 34-month of 1.0823 reached in early Asia, the sentiment around the EUR/USD pair remains undermined by the German economic growth concerns and broad US dollar strength. Focus on German ZEW, coronavirus updates.
GBP/USD extends losses to sub-1.3000 area, UK unemployment rate in focus
GBP/USD stays mildly negative just below 1.30 while heading into the London open on Tuesday. UK’s Brexit negotiator shares the same view as PM Boris Johnson, increases the risks of hard departure. UK employment statistics will be the key to clarify on the BOE’s bearish bias.
Forex Today: Risk sold amid coronavirus-led rising economic costs; a busy docket ahead
Despite upbeat US-China trade headlines and a slowdown in coronavirus infection in China, the risk appetite was battered in Asia this Tuesday, in light of the warning issued by Apple Inc. that highlighted rising economic costs due to the coronavirus impact.
Gold: Positive beyond six-week-old falling trendline
Gold prices take the bids above $1585, +0.35%, during the pre-European trading on Tuesday. The yellow metal recently broke a downward sloping trend line stretched from January 08. Early-month top on the buyer’s radar.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.