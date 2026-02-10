GBP: Political risk volatility contained for now – MUFG

MUFG Senior Currency Analyst Lee Hardman notes that the Pound has traded volatile as UK political risks flared, with EUR/GBP spiking to 0.8742 before easing back toward 0.8700. Resignations and calls for Prime Minister Starmer to step down initially weighed on Sterling, but unified cabinet support and resistance to a leadership contest before May local elections have limited downside.

Sterling swings on UK political turmoil

"The pound has had a volatile start to this week driven by the flare up in UK political risks."

"EUR/GBP jumped to a high yesterday of 0.8742 but has since dropped back closer to the 0.8700-level."

"According to Labour sources there is strong opposition within the party to triggering a leadership contest before the local elections in May."

"A development that should help to reduce the risk of a sharper pound sell-off in the near-term."

"However, the immediate threat to Keir Starmer’s position as prime minister has since eased after cabinet ministers displayed unified support including potential leadership challenger Health Secretary Wes Streeting."

