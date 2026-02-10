GBP/USD Price Forecast: Falls toward nine-day EMA support near 1.3650

GBP/USD remains subdued after two days of losses, trading around 1.3680 during the European hours on Tuesday. The technical analysis of the daily chart points to a persistent bullish bias, as the pair trades within an ascending channel.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI), a momentum indicator, is at 56 (neutral) after easing from overbought, keeping momentum above the midline. RSI flattening near 56 signals consolidation risk before trend extension.

The nine-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 1.3652 rises and remains below spot, while the 50-day EMA at 1.3513 extends higher and underpins the broader uptrend. The short-term average holds above the medium-term gauge, preserving a bullish alignment. Trend dynamics remain favorable as both moving averages slope upward, indicating buyers retain control on dips. A daily close below the nine-EMA would warn of fatigue, though the 50-EMA underneath would cushion retracements.

The GBP/USD pair may target the 1.3869, the highest since September 2021, reached on January 27. Further advances would support the pair to test the upper boundary of the ascending channel around 1.4090. A break above the channel could open a fresh leg higher toward 1.4248, the highest since April 2018.

On the downside, the immediate support lies at the nine-day EMA of 1.3655. A break below the short-term average would weaken the momentum and expose the lower boundary of the ascending channel around 1.3570, followed by the 50-day EMA at 1.3513. Further declines would put downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair, testing the support reversal zone around 1.3350.

GBP/USD: Daily Chart

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)