USD/CHF remains depressed below 0.7675 ahead of US Retail Sales data



The US Dollar (USD) is trading sideways, within a narrow range around 0.7650 against the Swiss Franc (CHF) on Tuesday, consolidating losses after selling off 1.6% over the two previous trading days, as investors shift their focus to the US Retail Sales Report due later on the day.

US data released last week increased concerns about the labour market. Job creation slumped in January, according to the ADP Employment Change report, and JOLTS data revealed that job openings fell to their lowest levels in nine years.

US employment is not likely to take off any time soon

Beyond that, the White House Economic Adviser, Kevin Hassett, affirmed on Monday that job growth will remain low in the coming months, due to a slower labour force and higher productivity. These comments dampen expectations for Wednesday’s Nonfarm Payrolls report and endorse market hopes that the Fed will have to lower rates further than the quarter-point projected for 2026.

The Swiss SECO Consumer Climate Index released on Monday showed a moderate improvement to -30 in the three months to January, up from -37 in December. The survey shows a deteriorating confidence in the economic outlook, although the sentiment about the financial situation and the willingness to make big purchases have improved.

The highlight on Tuesday is the mentioned US Retail Sales report, which, together with Wednesday’s NFP report, and Friday’s US Consumer Prices Index (CPI), might help to assess the pace of the timing of the Federal Reserve’s easing calendar. In Switzerland, the main attraction will be January's CPI release, also due next Friday.