NZD/USD Price Analysis: Sellers look for entry below 0.6080/75 support confluence

- NZD/USD struggles for a clear direction below 100-day EMA.
- 50-day EMA, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement limits immediate downside.
- April top adds to the upside barrier.
NZD/USD again attempts recovery towards 0.6100 while bouncing off 0.6083 during Monday’s Asian session. Even so, the pair stays below 100-day EMA after the recent two-day losing streak.
While the pair’s repeated failures to break 100-day EMA keeps the sellers hopeful, a clear downside below 0.6080/75 support confluence, comprising 50-day EMA and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March month fall, becomes the key for fresh entry.
If at all the NZD/USD prices slip below 0.6075, 0.6000 could gain the bears’ attention ahead of the monthly low near 0.5920.
Alternatively, an upside clearance of a 100-day EMA level of 0.6170 could propel the quote towards April month high nearing 0.6175/80.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6099
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.03%
|Today daily open
|0.6097
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6066
|Daily SMA50
|0.5995
|Daily SMA100
|0.622
|Daily SMA200
|0.6321
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6131
|Previous Daily Low
|0.608
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6159
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.5927
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6176
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.5843
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6099
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6112
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6074
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6023
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6125
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6154
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6176
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
