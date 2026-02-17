EUR/USD stays firm amid Iran talks, hawkish Fed tone

EUR/USD falls modestly during the North American session after reaching a daily low of 1.1804 amid a risk-off impulse that underpinned the Greenback as tensions between the US and Iran, remain high. At the time of writing, the pair trades at 1.1845 down 0.07%.

Euro steadies lower amid risk-off flows, resilient US labor data and reduced Fed easing expectations

Nuclear talks between Tehran and Washington resumed on Tuesday yet both parties failed to reach a deal, but progress has been achieved, according to Axios mentioning a White House official.

Nevertheless, tensions remain high as the US sent a fleet to the Middle East, to exert pressure on Iran to make concessions.

Employment in the US strengthens, Fed speakers tilt hawkish

The economic docket in the US featured jobs figures, business activity data in the New York Fed region, along with speeches by Federal Reserve officials. The ADP Employment Change 4-week average improved, hinted the labor market strength, with figures improving from a 7.8K upward revised print, to 10.3K, revealed Automatic Data Processing (ADP).

The New York Empire State Manufacturing Index in February dipped from 7.7 to 7.1 but exceeded forecasts for a deterioration to 6.

Given the fundamental backdrop along with last week’s strong US Nonfarm Payrolls report, it pushed traders to trim dovish bets on the Federal Reserve, for the whole year. Data from Prime Market Terminal shows that investors had priced in 57 basis points of easing towards the end of 2026.

Fed officials crossed the wires. San Francisco Fed Mary Daly was hawkish as she said that inflation is above target. Fed Governor Michael Barr said that neutral rates have risen slightly but not dramatically, and that the Fed can take its time in monetary policy.

Chicago’s Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that there’s have been some progress on inflation, but said that if inflation runs persistently high, then policy is looser than they otherwise would be. He sees 3% as a loose neutral estimate.

In Europe, the fundamental view has not changed much as the German ZEW Economic Sentiment revealed that investors’ morale fell in February after reaching a five-year peak in the previous month. The ZEW Index fell to 58.3 below economists’ estimates of 65.0.

Other data revealed that Industrial production in the Eurozone (EZ) slowed by 1.2% YoY in December 2025 from 2.2% in the previous month, slightly below forecasts of 1.3%.

All in all, the EUR/USD seems poised to edge lower, even though the Fed is projected to reduce rates by at least 50 basis points, while the European Central Bank (ECB) would hold rates steady.

US and EZ economic schedule on February 18

Wednesday’s economic docket in the Eurozone will feature speeches by ECB’s Mario Cipollone and Isabel Schnabel. Across the pond, traders focus shift to US Durable Goods Orders, housing data, Industrial Production and the FOMC January’s meeting minutes.

Euro Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of Euro (EUR) against listed major currencies this week. Euro was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.16% 0.60% 0.40% 0.17% -0.19% -0.33% 0.23% EUR -0.16% 0.44% 0.27% 0.02% -0.36% -0.49% 0.06% GBP -0.60% -0.44% -0.44% -0.42% -0.80% -0.93% -0.38% JPY -0.40% -0.27% 0.44% -0.24% -0.59% -0.74% -0.15% CAD -0.17% -0.02% 0.42% 0.24% -0.42% -0.50% 0.05% AUD 0.19% 0.36% 0.80% 0.59% 0.42% -0.12% 0.43% NZD 0.33% 0.49% 0.93% 0.74% 0.50% 0.12% 0.56% CHF -0.23% -0.06% 0.38% 0.15% -0.05% -0.43% -0.56% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Euro from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent EUR (base)/USD (quote).

EUR/USD technical outlook: Consolidates around 1.1850, awaits FOMC minutes

In the daily chart, EUR/USD trades at 1.1852. The 50/100/200-day simple moving average set trends higher. Price holds above the rising reference line at 1.1769, maintaining a positive medium-term tone. The RSI prints 54 (neutral), holding above the 50 midline as momentum consolidates. A descending trend line from 1.2082 caps gains, with resistance at 1.1863. A daily close above that barrier could extend the recovery and improve the upside profile.

On the downside, the rising trend line from 1.1585 defines the bullish structure, with support aligned near 1.1873. RSI holding above 50 would keep dips contained, while a drop back below the midline would soften momentum. A sustained rejection at the descending trend-line barrier would keep consolidation in place, whereas a clear break above it would reinstate trend-following bids.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)