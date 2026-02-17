NZD/USD: All eyes on RBNZ guidance and new Governor Breman's debut

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) delivers its first monetary policy decision of 2026 on Wednesday, with a 99% probability priced in for a hold at the 2.25% Official Cash Rate (OCR). With the decision itself largely settled, markets will focus on updated economic projections and whether the central bank shifts its guidance away from mid-2027 as the likely timing for the first rate increase. New Governor Anna Breman is fronting her first major set-piece event, and her tone will be closely parsed for hawkish or dovish leanings. Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 3.1% sits above the top of the RBNZ's 1% to 3% target band, and Q1 business inflation expectations have risen, keeping roughly 40 basis points of tightening priced in by year-end. ING expects two rate hikes from Q3, taking the OCR to 2.75%. Breman is also scheduled to speak again on Thursday evening. On the data front, New Zealand January trade balance and export/import figures are due Thursday.

From the US, Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes from the January meeting (where two members dissented in favor of a cut) are released Wednesday, followed by weekly jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey on Thursday. Friday brings a concentrated batch of US data: preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (3.0% forecast versus 4.4% prior), core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) (0.3% month-on-month), and final February University of Michigan (UoM) consumer sentiment. Fed speakers Bostic, Bowman, Kashkari, Goolsbee, and Daly are all on the calendar through Thursday and Friday.

Sideways consolidation below 0.6094 as Stochastic cools from overbought

On the daily chart, NZD/USD opened Tuesday at 0.60344, reached a high of 0.60520 and a low of 0.60044, and closed at 0.60480, down 0.22%. The pair is holding well above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.59041 and the 200-day EMA at 0.58545, with both averages rising and spaced roughly 50 pips apart, confirming the underlying bullish trend that began from the January low of 0.57110. Price action since late January has formed a sideways consolidation range between approximately 0.5990 and the year-to-date high of 0.60940, with Tuesday's candle printing another small-bodied session within this band. The Stochastic Oscillator (14,5,5) reads %K at 68.90 and %D at 73.49, with both lines rolling lower out of the overbought zone; %K has crossed below %D, suggesting near-term momentum is fading.

The candle structure over the past two weeks shows repeated tests of the 0.6040 to 0.6050 area as resistance and the 0.6000 handle as support, with several doji and spinning-top candles pointing to indecision ahead of the RBNZ decision. Immediate support sits at Tuesday's low of 0.60044, followed by the 0.5990 area and the 50-day EMA at 0.59041. On the upside, a break and close above 0.60940 would be a fresh breakout, targeting the 0.6120 to 0.6122 zone (the July 2025 high). The pair's proximity to the top of the consolidation range heading into a central bank decision creates a binary risk event; a hawkish surprise from Breman could fuel a breakout above 0.6094, while a dovish tone or downward revision to rate projections would likely push price back toward the 0.5990 to 0.6000 support zone.

NZD/USD daily chart