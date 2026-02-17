AUD/USD sees data-heavy second half of the week post-RBA
- RBA minutes showed data-dependent stance; Q4 Wage Price Index on Wednesday and January employment change (20K forecast) on Thursday are the key domestic catalysts.
- FOMC minutes on Wednesday, US Q4 GDP and core PCE on Friday round out a packed week for the pair.
The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) minutes released Tuesday showed the board judged its recent rate hike was necessary but stressed that future decisions will depend entirely on incoming data and the evolving balance of risks. With the cash rate at 3.60% and markets pricing roughly a 70% chance of another hike at the May meeting, Wednesday's Q4 Wage Price Index (WPI) will be the first test of whether wage pressures are reinforcing the RBA's hawkish stance. Thursday brings January employment data, where the consensus expects 20K jobs added (down from 65.2K prior), a participation rate of 66.8%, and an unemployment rate of 4.2%. Preliminary February S&P Global Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) figures for Australia are also due Thursday.
On the US side, the Federal Reserve (Fed) publishes minutes from its January meeting on Wednesday, where a 10-2 vote held rates at 3.50% to 3.75%; the two dissenting votes that favored an immediate cut will be scrutinized. Thursday features US initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey, while Friday delivers the heavyweight combination of preliminary Q4 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) (3.0% forecast versus 4.4% prior), core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE) (0.3% month-on-month forecast), and final February University of Michigan (UoM) consumer sentiment. Multiple Fed speakers are scheduled, including Bostic, Bowman, Kashkari, Goolsbee, and Daly across Thursday and Friday.
Tight daily range near 0.7082 as Stochastic rolls off overbought
On the daily chart, AUD/USD opened Tuesday at 0.70754, printed a high of 0.70901 and a low of 0.70283, and closed at 0.70824, posting a modest 0.10% decline in a tight-range session. The pair continues to trade well above the rising 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 0.68497 and the 200-day EMA at 0.66344, with both averages climbing and widely separated, confirming a strong bullish structure. Price is consolidating below the year-to-date high of 0.71473 after the sharp rally from the January low of 0.66636. The Stochastic Oscillator (14,5,5) shows %K at 77.27 and %D at 83.79, with %K crossing below %D, signaling a bearish divergence from the overbought zone; however, both lines remain above 75, suggesting the pullback is a correction within the trend rather than a reversal.
The candle structure over the past week shows a series of small-bodied candles and doji near the 0.7080 to 0.7100 area, pointing to indecision and consolidation after the February 12 spike to 0.71473. Immediate support sits at Tuesday's low of 0.70283, followed by the 0.7000 psychological level. A break below 0.7000 would open the door to the late-January congestion zone near 0.6940 to 0.6960. On the upside, resistance stands at the 0.7100 handle and the 0.71473 year-to-date high; a daily close above that level would target the 0.7200 area. The wide gap between price and the 50-day EMA (over 230 pips) suggests the pair is extended, and further consolidation or a pullback toward the 0.7000 zone would be a healthy retracement before the next leg higher.
AUD/USD daily chart
Author
Joshua Gibson
FXStreet
Joshua joins the FXStreet team as an Economics and Finance double major from Vancouver Island University with twelve years' experience as an independent trader focusing on technical analysis.