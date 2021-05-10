NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back below 0.7300 as bulls battle seven-week-old hurdle

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD refreshes intraday low after an initial choppy session in Asia.
  • Momentum line suggests short-term consolidation of gains near the multi-day top.
  • Sustained trading beyond the key trend lines, 200-SMA favor the buyers.

NZD/USD stays depressed around an intraday low of 0.7271, following its failure to cross Friday’s top, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair steps back from an ascending resistance line from March 18.

Given the multiple failures to cross the 0.7300 hurdle and Momentum pullback from overbought territory, NZD/USD may witness further profit-booking moves. However, a one-week-old rising support line near 0.7220 could test the intraday sellers.

If at all the bears conquer the 0.7220 support line, a monthly rising support line near 0.7140, followed by the 200-SMA level near 0.7115, will be the key levels to watch.

On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the 0.7300 won’t make the NZD/USD bull’s life easier as January high near 0.7315 and 0.7370 will be the tough nuts to crack for them.

It should, however, be noted that a clear run-up beyond 0.7370 will propel the quote towards refreshing the yearly peak surrounding 0.7465.

NZD/USD four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7274
Today Daily Change -4 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.05%
Today daily open 0.7278
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7183
Daily SMA50 0.714
Daily SMA100 0.7166
Daily SMA200 0.6956
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7301
Previous Daily Low 0.7204
Previous Weekly High 0.7301
Previous Weekly Low 0.7115
Previous Monthly High 0.7287
Previous Monthly Low 0.6945
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7264
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.7241
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7221
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7164
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7124
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7318
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7358
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7415

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Are you new to trading or have been trading for a while and you feel stuck?

Try with us!
Become Premium!    

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week

EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week

One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling

GBP/USD: Bulls on top in the open, but W-formation is compelling

GBP/USD is a mixed picture for days ahead as the price extends higher but leaves a bearish chart pattern on the daily time frame. The monthly chart is bullish while above the support structure as the price runs deeper into the supply territory.

GBP/USD News

Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’

Dogecoin: Defending 21-DMA is critical for DOGE after Musk calls it a ‘hustle’

The selling pressure in the Dogecoin (DOGE/USD) remains unabated for the second straight day on Sunday, as the corrective mode from all-time highs of $0.7605 remains intact. DOGE bulls remain hopeful as 21-DMA support holds, with RSI still bullish.

Read more

EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week

EUR/USD: Options market turned most bullish in a month the last week

One-month risk reversal (RR) for the EUR/USD, a gauge of calls to puts, reversed the previous two-week downside after the US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) propelled the weekly RR. This goes hand-in-hand with the EUR/USD pair’s latest run-up.

EUR/USD News

S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!

S&P 500, Nasdaq Week Ahead: Fed to markets, we have your back never mind the jobs report!

Well after a fairly sluggish start to the week things certainly sprang to life on Friday as a brutal employment report was a catalyst for a strong rally! Go figure. Well, the logic is actually not as stupid as it first appears. Bears have been hibernating and face possible extinction.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures