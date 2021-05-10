NZD/USD Price Analysis: Pulls back below 0.7300 as bulls battle seven-week-old hurdle

- NZD/USD refreshes intraday low after an initial choppy session in Asia.
- Momentum line suggests short-term consolidation of gains near the multi-day top.
- Sustained trading beyond the key trend lines, 200-SMA favor the buyers.
NZD/USD stays depressed around an intraday low of 0.7271, following its failure to cross Friday’s top, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair steps back from an ascending resistance line from March 18.
Given the multiple failures to cross the 0.7300 hurdle and Momentum pullback from overbought territory, NZD/USD may witness further profit-booking moves. However, a one-week-old rising support line near 0.7220 could test the intraday sellers.
If at all the bears conquer the 0.7220 support line, a monthly rising support line near 0.7140, followed by the 200-SMA level near 0.7115, will be the key levels to watch.
On the flip side, a clear run-up beyond the 0.7300 won’t make the NZD/USD bull’s life easier as January high near 0.7315 and 0.7370 will be the tough nuts to crack for them.
It should, however, be noted that a clear run-up beyond 0.7370 will propel the quote towards refreshing the yearly peak surrounding 0.7465.
NZD/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7274
|Today Daily Change
|-4 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.05%
|Today daily open
|0.7278
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7183
|Daily SMA50
|0.714
|Daily SMA100
|0.7166
|Daily SMA200
|0.6956
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7301
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7204
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7301
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7115
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7287
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6945
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7264
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7241
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7221
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.7164
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7124
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7318
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7358
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7415
