NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi stretches gains near 0.59 but momentum signals caution

- NZD/USD trades near the 0.5900 zone following another daily push higher
- MACD supports bullish bias, while RSI flirts with overbought territory
- Key moving averages continue to underpin the pair’s upward trajectory
The NZD/USD pair advanced for a third session on Wednesday, holding near the 0.5900 region ahead of the Asian session. The pair saw modest gains and remained confined within a relatively tight range between 0.58865 and 0.59308, suggesting a steady bullish tone.
From a technical perspective, the broader bias remains positive. The MACD prints a buy signal, confirming continued bullish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 65.16, edging close to overbought conditions but still neutral. Similarly, the Awesome Oscillator and the Average Directional Index (ADX) remain flat, hinting that the current uptrend lacks strong conviction.
Still, the backdrop remains supportive of further gains. All major moving averages — including the 20-day SMA at 0.57318, the 100-day at 0.57083, and the 200-day at 0.58897 — are aligned in favor of buyers. The 10-day EMA (0.57905) and SMA (0.57374) also reinforce this structure, helping the pair sustain its recent upside.
Immediate support is found at 0.58897, followed by 0.58421 and 0.57905. On the upside, bulls may target resistance around 0.59666 if momentum strengthens.
Daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
Gold moves to record highs past $3,340
Gold now gathers extra steam and advances beyond the $3,340 mark per troy ounce on Wednesday, hitting all-time highs amid ongoing worries over escalating US-China trade tensions, a weaker US Dollar and lack of news from Powell's speech.
AUD/USD: Upside now refocuses the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD advanced for the sixth consecutive daily advance, picking up extra upside impulse on the back of the continuation of the sell-off in the US Dollar. Next on tap for the Aussie now emerges the yearly peak above 0.6400 prior to the key 200-day SMA.
EUR/USD looks to retest its 2025 highs
EUR/USD reversed two consecutive daily retracements and revisited the key 1.1400 neighbourhood as the selling bias in the Greenback gathered extra pace, always against the backdrop of rising uncertainty surrounding US yields. Chief Powell, in the meantime, delivered a neutral message in his discussion over the economic outlook.
Bitcoin held steady as US reveals China faces up to 245% tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) witnessed little pressure on Wednesday despite the Chinese government selling off parts of its confiscated cryptocurrency holdings.
Future-proofing portfolios: A playbook for tariff and recession risks
It does seem like we will be talking tariffs for a while. And if tariffs stay — in some shape or form — even after negotiations, we’ll likely be talking about recession too. Higher input costs, persistent inflation, and tighter monetary policy are already weighing on global growth.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.