NZD/USD Price Analysis: Kiwi rebound eyes 0.6150 and NZ/US inflation clues

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD defends previous recovery from the key Fibonacci retracement level, clings to mild gains of late.
  • Upside oscillators favor recovery towards previous support line.
  • Three-week-old falling resistance line, 200-SMA challenge Kiwi buyers.
  • Kiwi sellers need validation from multi-day-old horizontal support zone, RBNZ Inflation Expectations and US CPI.

NZD/USD renews its intraday high near 0.6115 as it extends the previous run-up during the mid-Asian session on Monday. In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the US Dollar’s struggle ahead of this week’s US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data while also cheering the optimism ahead of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand’s Inflation Expectations for the third quarter (Q3) of 2023.

That said, the bullish MACD signals and upbeat RSI (14) line, not overbought, favor the quote’s recovery moves from the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement of the May-July upside.

With this, the NZD/USD bulls appear well-set to challenge the previous support line stretched from May 31, close to 0.6140 by the press time.

Following that, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and a downward-sloping resistance line from July 14, respectively ear 0.6145 and 0.6150, will challenge the Kiwi buyers before giving them control.

Even so, the 200-SMA around 0.6195 and the 0.6200 round figure will act as the final defense of the NZD/USD bears.

On the flip side, the aforementioned 78.6% Fibonacci retracement puts a floor under the NZD/USD prices near 0.6070.

In a case where the Kiwi pair breaks the 0.6070 support, a horizontal region comprising multiple levels marked since late May, around 0.6030, could test the NZD/USD bears before directing them to the 0.6000 psychological magnet and the yearly low marked in May around 0.5985.

NZD/USD: Four-hour chart

Trend: Limited recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.611
Today Daily Change 0.0026
Today Daily Change % 0.43%
Today daily open 0.6084
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6215
Daily SMA50 0.6165
Daily SMA100 0.6193
Daily SMA200 0.6228
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6133
Previous Daily Low 0.607
Previous Weekly High 0.6226
Previous Weekly Low 0.606
Previous Monthly High 0.6413
Previous Monthly Low 0.612
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6109
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.6094
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.6058
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6033
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5995
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6122
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6159
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6185

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

