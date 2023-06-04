NZD/USD Price Analysis: Further downside past 0.6100 appears impulsive

  • NZD/USD remains pressured after reversing from one-week high, sidelined amid NZ holiday.
  • Failure to extend corrective bounce off seven-month low keeps Kiwi bears hopeful.
  • RSI, MACD conditions prod further downside but 10-DMA, previous support line restricts buyers from taking control.

NZD/USD fades bounce off the lowest levels in seven months, keeping the previous day’s retreat, as it holds lower grounds near 0.6060 amid early Monday morning in Asia. In doing so, the Kiwi pair portrays the quote’s inability to defend the previous week’s corrective bounce off the multi-day low amid failure to cross the key support-turned-resistance line and the 10-DMA.

Apart from the 10-DMA and the previous support line stretched from November 2022, respectively near 0.6060 and 0.6110, the absence of New Zealand (NZ) traders due to the holidays in Auckland also allow the Kiwi pair to continue extending the previous losses.

However, the nearly oversold RSI (14) line and the looming bull cross on the MACD allow the NZD/USD to pare previous losses in a case where the quote manages to stay firmer past the aforementioned key resistances, namely near 0.6060 and 0.6110.

In a case where the NZD/USD price remains firmer past 0.6110, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the mid-May swing low, around 0.6185, can’t be ruled out.

Following that, the May 19 peak of around 0.6310 could entertain the Kiwi pair buyers before directing them to a four-month-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 0.6390.

On the contrary, pullback moves may initially aim for the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of its October 2022 to February 2023 upside, near 0.6025, before challenging the 0.6000 round figure.

It’s worth observing that the NZD/USD downside past the 0.6000 support needs to remain below the latest swing low of around 0.5985 to keep the bears on board.

NZD/USD: Daily chart

Trend: Further downside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.6057
Today Daily Change -0.0004
Today Daily Change % -0.07%
Today daily open 0.6061
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.6181
Daily SMA50 0.6204
Daily SMA100 0.625
Daily SMA200 0.615
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.6112
Previous Daily Low 0.6055
Previous Weekly High 0.6112
Previous Weekly Low 0.5985
Previous Monthly High 0.6385
Previous Monthly Low 0.5985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.6077
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.609
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.604
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.6019
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.5983
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.6097
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.6133
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.6154

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

