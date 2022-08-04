- NZD/USD struggles to extend the previous day’s run-up below two-month-old resistance line.
- RSI hints at limited upside room, two-week-old ascending trend line adds to the downside filters.
- Multiple supports below 0.6200 signal bumpy road for bears.
NZD/USD bulls take a breather, after snapping a two-day downtrend, as the quote seesaws around the 0.6300 threshold during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair fades bounce off 100-SMA and an 11-day-long support line. The pullback also takes place ahead of the resistance line stretched from June 2022.
It’s worth observing that the lower highs of the RSI (14) also invalidate the previous recovery and hence keeping NZD/USD sellers hopeful.
With this in mind, the intraday bears can aim for the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the June-July downside, near 0.6260.
However, the 100-SMA and the aforementioned support line, respectively around 0.6240 and 0.6215, could challenge the NZD/USD sellers afterward.
In a case where the quote drops below 0.6215, the 0.6200 and multiple supports beyond 0.6100 could challenge the further downside.
Alternatively, recovery moves may initially attack the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.6320 before poking the downward sloping resistance line from June, close to 0.6335 by the press time.
In a case where the NZD/USD prices rally beyond 0.6335, the mid-June swing high near 0.6395 and the 0.6400 could lure the bulls.
NZD/USD: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6301
|Today Daily Change
|0.0043
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69%
|Today daily open
|0.6258
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6215
|Daily SMA50
|0.6296
|Daily SMA100
|0.6482
|Daily SMA200
|0.6651
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6282
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6212
|Previous Weekly High
|0.633
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6192
|Previous Monthly High
|0.633
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6061
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6255
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6219
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6181
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6149
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6289
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6321
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6359
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
