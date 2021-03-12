NZD/USD Price Analysis: Drops back to revisit support confluence around 0.7220

- NZD/USD snaps three-day winning streak to retest 50-day SMA, 12-week-old previous support.
- Normal RSI, recovery from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement favor bulls.
NZD/USD alternates gains with losses, drops 0.18% to 0.7217, during early Friday. The kiwi pair initially rose towards the weekly top before taking a U-turn from 0.7234. In doing so, the quote wavers around the previous support line from late December 2020 and 50-day SMA.
However, the absence of extreme RSI conditions and the pair’s sustained recovery moves from 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of September 2020 to February 2021 upside, around 0.7100, keeps the NZD/USD buyers hopeful.
As a result, the prices are likely to aim for an ascending trend line from early November 2020, at 0.7280 now, during the fresh run-up.
If at all the NZD/USD bulls keep the reins past-0.7280, the monthly peak and January tops near 0.7310-15 will be the key hurdle to watch.
On the downside, a daily closing below 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.7100 will eye the December 2020 low near the 0.7000 threshold but further declines may find it tough to break the key Fibonacci retracement levels around 0.6990 and 0.6875.
Overall, NZD/USD remains in the uptrend but intermediate pullbacks can’t be ruled out.
NZD/USD daily chart
Trend: Bullish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.7217
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.723
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.7248
|Daily SMA50
|0.7207
|Daily SMA100
|0.7078
|Daily SMA200
|0.6835
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.7241
|Previous Daily Low
|0.7168
|Previous Weekly High
|0.7308
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.7099
|Previous Monthly High
|0.7466
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.7135
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.7213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.7196
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.7185
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.714
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.7112
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.7258
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.7286
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.7331
Roblox is on a roll also on Thursday, with shares of the social video gaming company rising to $73.34 at the time of writing after hitting a new all-time high of $77.78. The company that only listed on Wednesday has been flirting with a valuation of $50 billion.