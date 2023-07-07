NZD/USD Price Analysis: Climbs closer to 100-DMA, eyes triangle resistance ahead of NFP

- NZD/USD attracts fresh buying on Friday and snaps a two-day losing streak.
- A combination of factors underpins the USD and might cap gains for the pair.
- The symmetrical triangle formation also warrants caution for bullish traders.
- The market focus remains glued to the release of the US monthly jobs report.
The NZD/USD pair regains positive traction following the previous day's sharp pullback from the 0.6215-0.6220 area, or a two-week high and maintains its bid tone through the early part of the European session. Spot prices currently trade around the 0.6175-0.6180 region, up nearly 0.35% for the day, and for now, seem to have snapped a two-day losing streak.
The intraday move up, meanwhile, lacks any obvious fundamental catalyst and is more likely to remain capped in the wake of the prevalent risk-off environment, which tends to undermine the risk-sensitive. Apart from this, elevated US Treasury bond yields, bolstered by the prospects for further policy tightening by the Federal Reserve (Fed), act as a tailwind for the US Dollar (USD) and might further contribute to capping the NZD/USD pair. Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive bets ahead of the release of the US monthly jobs report, popularly known as the NFP report, due later during the early North American session.
From a technical perspective, spot prices have been oscillating between two converging trend lines since the latter part of May, which constitutes the formation of a symmetrical triangle on the daily chart. Moreover, the recent repeated failures to find acceptance above the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) warrant caution for bulls. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some follow-through buying and a sustained strength beyond the 0.6200 mark before positioning for any further appreciating move. The NZD/USD pair might then surpass the 0.6235 intermediate hurdle and test the 0.6280-0.6285 supply zone, or the May monthly swing high.
On the flip side, the 0.6140-0.6130 area now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the 0.6100 round figure. Any subsequent decline might find decent support near the lower end of the aforementioned triangle, currently pegged around the 0.6070-0.6065 region. A convincing break below will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and drag the NZD/USD pair to the 0.6000 psychological mark. Some follow-through selling below the YTD low, around the 0.5985 zone should pave the way for further near-term losses.
NZD/USD daily chart
Key levels to watch
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6179
|Today Daily Change
|0.0021
|Today Daily Change %
|0.34
|Today daily open
|0.6158
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.616
|Daily SMA50
|0.6169
|Daily SMA100
|0.6189
|Daily SMA200
|0.6171
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.622
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6132
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6202
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.605
|Previous Monthly High
|0.625
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6166
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6186
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.612
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6082
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6032
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6208
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6258
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6296
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains defensive below 1.0900 on US NFP day
EUR/USD is trading under pressure below 1.0900, stalling its bounce in the European session. The pair struggles for upside traction even though the US Dollar stays on the back foot amid a pullback in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors await the US NFP data and Lagarde's speech.
GBP/USD holds steady near 1.2750 ahead of US NFP
GBP/USD is holding steady near 1.2750 in the European trading hours, looking for a clear directional impetus from the US NFP data release. The US Dollar is licking its wound following a sharp decline led by the mixed US economic data.
Gold crawls above $1,910 as US NFP comes under spotlight
Gold price is demonstrating a dull performance after a wild spike-triggered post the release of the US ADP Employment report. The precious metal has walked briskly to near $1,915.00 and is expected to remain sideways ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls data.
SEC vs. Ripple lawsuit: Attorney says Ripple will appeal to the Supreme Court if it loses
XRP holder community is speculating about the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. An XRP holder asked for pro-XRP attorney John Deaton’s opinion on what to expect if SEC wins the lawsuit against Ripple.
June US NFP to moderate job gains
Following the releases of significant US employment data in the holiday-shortened week, the USD is geared up for the all-important US Nonfarm Payrolls report due this Friday, which will likely lead to a recalibration of the Fed rate hike bets in the second half of this year.