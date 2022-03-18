NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bulls stay on the way to 200-DMA around 0.6900

- NZD/USD grinds higher at weekly top, up for the fourth consecutive day.
- Monthly peak, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement add to the upside filters.
- Pullback remains elusive beyond 50-DMA, MACD favors buyers.
NZD/USD remains on the front foot around 0.6900 while printing a four-day winning streak during Friday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Kiwi pair justifies the early-week bounce off the 50-DMA, as well as the following run-up beyond the 100-DMA, amid bullish MACD signals.
However, the 200-DMA level of 0.6915 challenges the NZD/USD bulls of late.
Also acting as the key upside hurdle is the monthly peak and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of October 2021 to January 2022 downside, respectively around 0.6930 and 0.6955.
Meanwhile, pullback moves may aim for the 50% Fibo. surrounding 0.6870 before dropping back to the 100-DMA level of 0.6810.
It should be noted, however, that an upward sloping trend line from late January and the 50-DMA, respectively around 0.6750 and 0.6730, will challenge the NZD/USD bears afterward.
In a case where the quote drops below 0.6730, it becomes vulnerable to test 2022 low near 0.6530.
NZD/USD: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6893
|Today Daily Change
|0.0011
|Today Daily Change %
|0.16%
|Today daily open
|0.6882
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6786
|Daily SMA50
|0.6731
|Daily SMA100
|0.6813
|Daily SMA200
|0.6916
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.69
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6823
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6926
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6796
|Previous Monthly High
|0.681
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6565
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6871
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6852
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6837
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.676
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6945
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6991
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD consolidates the upside below 0.7400 amid risk-off markets
AUD/USD is consolidating the upside below 0.7400 amid a broad rebound in the US dollar, triggered by the risk-off market mood. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Russia may be contemplating a chemical-weapons attack.
GBP/USD: Thursday’s Doji tests buyers below 1.3200
GBP/USD makes rounds to 1.3150 amid Friday’s initial Asian session, following a BOE-led volatile day that ended near the opening levels. Doji signals reversal from previous rebound but MACD teases bull cross. Previous support from late January holds gate for buyers, 10-DMA challenges downside.
Gold awaits a pullback near $1,930 on a minor rebound in DXY
Gold prices look for a corrective pullback near $1,930 on softer DXY. The expectation of a ceasefire is losing steam after Russia remarked peace-talks progress ‘wrong’. Bulls attack 200-EMA after surpassing 20-EMA decisively.
Bitcoin maintains uptrend in response to the Fed’s rate hike
Bitcoin price sustained above $40,000 post the United States Federal Reserve’s rate hike announcement. Analysts believe the Bitcoin price uptrend could continue as volatility in the crypto market increases.
A glimpse of what happens when US factories get the materials they need
A broad-based increase in almost every category of manufacturing output despite only a slight improvement in supply chain dynamics offers a peek at the potential boom in American manufacturing if the bottlenecks in global supply lines could be cleared.