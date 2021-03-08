NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears eye 100-day SMA below 0.7215 key confluence

By Anil Panchal
  • NZD/USD stays depressed around yearly bottom, bears cheer earlier break of 50-day SMA, one-year-old ascending trend line.
  • Falling RSI line, sustained break of key support confluence, now resistance, favor sellers.
  • Monthly top, January’s high add to the upside filters.

NZD/USD refreshes intraday low while taking offers near 0.7150, down 0.23% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the kiwi pair extends last week’s break below 50-day SMA and an ascending trend line from March 2020.

Given the descending RSI line backing the downside move, NZD/USD sellers are on their way south to the 100-day SMA level of 0.7066.

It should, however, be noted that the quote’s further weakness past-100-day SMA will be questioned by a horizontal area around 0.7000 threshold comprising multiple levels marked since late-November 2020.

Meanwhile, corrective pullback needs to cross 0.7215 on a daily closing basis before eyeing the monthly top near 0.7310.

Also acting as an upside barrier is January’s high surrounding 0.7315, a break of which should recall the 0.7400 round-figure on the chart.

NZD/USD daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.7153
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.24%
Today daily open 0.717
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.7258
Daily SMA50 0.7205
Daily SMA100 0.7056
Daily SMA200 0.6819
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.7198
Previous Daily Low 0.7099
Previous Weekly High 0.7308
Previous Weekly Low 0.7099
Previous Monthly High 0.7466
Previous Monthly Low 0.7135
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.7137
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.716
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.7113
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.7057
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.7014
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.7212
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.7254
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.7311

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

