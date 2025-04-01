1-3 WEEKS VIEW: "In our most recent narrative from last Wednesday (26 Mar, spot at 0.5730), we highlighted that NZD 'is likely to edge lower toward the major support zone between 0.5650 and 0.5670.' We also highlighted that 'while the likelihood of NZD breaking this support zone is not high, the downward bias will remain intact provided that NZD remains below 0.5770 (‘strong resistance’ level).' NZD subsequently traded in a range, holding below 0.5770 until yesterday, when it plummeted below the support zone, reaching a low of 0.5649. The price action has resulted in a rapid increase in momentum, and we continue to expect NZD to trade lower. However, the next support at 0.5610 may not come into view so quickly. On the upside, the ‘strong resistance’ level has moved lower to 0.5725 from 0.5770."

24-HOUR VIEW: "After trading in a range for a few days, NZD lurched lower yesterday, falling sharply to a low of 0.5649. While oversold, the decline has not stabilised. Today, provided that NZD holds below 0.5710 (minor resistance is at 0.5690), it could drop further toward the significant support level at 0.5640. Given the oversold conditions, a sustained break below this level is unlikely."

Oversold decline has not stabilised; New Zealand Dollar (NZD) could drop further, but a sustained break below 0.5640 is unlikely. In the longer run, rapid increase in momentum suggests NZD is likely to continue to head lower; the major support at 0.5610 may not come into view so quickly, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.