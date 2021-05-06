NZD/USD: Outlook remains mixed for the time being – UOB

UOB Group’s FX Strategists still see the outlook for NZD/USD tilted towards the neutral stance in the near-term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘there is room for NZD to edge higher to 0.7195 but the next resistance at 0.7220 is not expected to come into the picture’. Our view for a higher NZD was not wrong even though the subsequent NZD strength exceeded our expectation (NZD rose to an overnight high of 0.7218 before edging above 0.7220 during early Asian hours). Upward momentum is beginning to improve and NZD could advance further to 0.7240. For today, NZD is unlikely able to maintain a foothold above this level (next resistance is at 0.7285). Support is at 0.7200 followed by 0.7180.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday, we indicated that ‘while the underlying tone has weakened, NZD has to close below 0.7125 before a sustained decline can be expected’. We added, ‘the prospect for such a move is not high but it would remain intact as long as NZD does not move above 0.7240’. NZD subsequently rebounded strongly and closed on a strong note at 0.7217 (+0.95%). The mild downward pressure has eased and NZD is expected to trade between 0.7150 and 0.7285 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains pressured around 1.2000 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is pressuring the downside around 1.2000, looking to test two-week lows of 1.1986, as the US dollar has caught a fresh bid-wave amid worsening market mood. Macroeconomic divergence continues to weigh on the euro. Lagarde’s speech, US Jobless Claims awaited.
GBP/USD tackles 1.39, Scottish election, BOE to offer ‘Super Thursday’
GBP/USD holds lower ground around 1.3900 ahead of key UK events. Fishing row with France escalates. Scottish Referendum is the key amid current political tensions. BOE is likely to unveil economic optimism in QIR but any disappointment can hit the cable hard.
Gold attempts another run towards $1800, as focus shifts to NFP
Gold (XAU/USD) is extending its range play within a $50 band below $1800 into the fifteenth straight session on Thursday, set to end this week with moderate gains. The bulls are eagerly awaiting the US NFP report for a fresh direction.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC eyes 22% advance to test its all-time high
Litecoin price surged 16% over the last 24-hours, indicating an uptick in bullish momentum. A minor retracement to the weekly demand zone extending from $217 to $304 will most likely propel LTC to an all-time high at $420. On-chain metrics hint at increased interest among investors over the last couple of weeks.
BOE Preview: Three reasons why Super Thursday could become a sterling suffer-fest
A shot in the arm from vaccines and a second one from the Bank of England? That is what sterling bulls may have in mind ahead of "Super Thursday" – when the BOE publishes its quarterly report in addition to announcing its rate decision.