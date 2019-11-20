NZD/USD on the lower grounds amid fading trade hopes, a lack of major catalyst

- NZD/USD stays on the back foot amid trade pessimism.
- FOMC minutes offer no surprises.
- New Zealand Credit Card Spending decorates the domestic economic calendar.
White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere’s trade positive comments fail to ease the present skepticism surrounding the US-China phase one deal as the US President Donald Trump “likes what's happening right now.” The US House is debating the Hong Kong Bill and risks escalation of dispute with China. Among all this, NZD/USD extends its earlier losses while taking rounds to 0.6415 at the start of Thursday’s Asian session.
Following the United States' (US) Senate’s passing of Hong Kong Human Rights And Democracy Act, doubts over any trade accord between the US and China rose as the dragon nation severely condemned the Trump administration’s act of interfering their internal issue. Also supporting the move was Reuters’ story suggesting no phase one deal between the global superpowers during this year. Increasing the voice is the latest CNBC news citing four sources who suggest the deal is in trouble because there is not an agreement between the US and China -- even at the stage -- on which tariffs would go and which tariffs would stay.
Even so, Fox News’ Edward Lawrence quoted White House Deputy Press Secretary, Judd Deere, as saying that negotiations are continuing and progress is being made on the text of the phase-one agreement. The diplomat also conveyed President Trump’s saying in China, “China wants to make a deal. The question is: Do I want to make a deal? Because I like what’s happening right now. We’re taking in billions and billions of dollars.”
Minutes of the Federal Open Market Committee’s (FOMC) latest monetary policy meeting offered no surprise as policymakers continue to be happy on the present path while leaving doors wide open for action in case needed.
While trade/political headlines are likely to keep the driver’s seat, the economic calendar has October month Credit Card Spending (YoY) data from New Zealand. The initial signal to consumer spending indicates an improvement to 5.5% versus 4.8% prior. However, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) officials have been hinting an action in February meeting and the same could be judged on the flow of incoming statistics. From the US, weekly jobless claims, Existing Home Sales and Philadelphia Fed Manufacturing Survey will keep traders busy during the later part of the day.
Technical Analysis
Given the quote’s another pullback from 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), at 0.6426 now, prices could retest a 21-day EMA level of 0.6384 ahead of resting on five-week-old rising support line at 0.6353.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6414
|Today Daily Change
|-14 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.6428
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6382
|Daily SMA50
|0.6345
|Daily SMA100
|0.6436
|Daily SMA200
|0.6566
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6431
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6362
|Previous Weekly High
|0.642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6324
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6437
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6204
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6404
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6388
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6383
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6337
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6313
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6452
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6476
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6522
