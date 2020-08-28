NZD/USD jumps above 0.6700 to highest since December 2019 as kiwi outperforms

- NZD/USD ups for the fourth day in a row, accelerates upside.
- DXY tumbles toward 2020 lows, while NZD rises across the board.
The NZD/USD rose further during the American session and climbed to 0.6733, reaching the highest intraday level since December of last year. It remains near the highs, holding onto weekly gains. The Kiwi is among the top performers across the board on Friday and over the week.
The rally of the New Zealand dollar gained momentum after Powell’s remarks on Thursday and on Friday it climbed even further, supported by a stronger NZD and by technical factors.
While the DXY falls 0.70%, approaching to recent lows the kiwi is outperforming, being the biggest gainer of the week. NZD/USD is having the best weekly result since May and the highest close in more than a year.
Levels to watch
The consolidation around current levels points to further gains in NZD/USD. The next stronger resistance is located at 0.6785/90 (July 2019 high). On the flip side, now 0.6690 is the immediate support. A slide under 0.6640 would negate the current bullish bias.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.6727
|Today Daily Change
|0.0088
|Today Daily Change %
|1.33
|Today daily open
|0.6639
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6588
|Daily SMA50
|0.6564
|Daily SMA100
|0.637
|Daily SMA200
|0.6376
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6675
|Previous Daily Low
|0.66
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6652
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6488
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6716
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.644
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6647
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6629
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6601
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6563
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.6526
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6676
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6713
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6752
EUR/USD battles 1.19 as the dollar resumes falls
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19 after dollar demand related to upbeat US data faded. The greenback is on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell announced a policy shift that would keep interest rates lower for longer.
USD/JPY tumbles below 105.50 as Japanese PM Abe quits
USD/JPY came under some aggressive selling pressure on news that PM Abe will resign. The heavily offered tone surrounding the USD further contributed to the steep decline. The risk-on mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and might help limit any further slide.
GBP/USD soars above 1.33 on Fed-fueled dollar weakness
GBP/USD resumed its rise and hit new 2020 high above 1.33. The greenback was on the back foot after Fed Chair Powell signaled long-term low rates. End-of-week flows also boost sterling.
Gold clings to gains above $1950 level, lacks follow-through
Gold refreshed daily tops, around the $1965 region during the early North American session, albeit quickly retreated around $12 in the last hour.
