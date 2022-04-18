- NZD/USD is on its knees in the face of a hawkish Fed.
- The bears are lurking as the bulls try to correct.
NZD/USD has been correcting to the upside in the latter part of the New York session and is now meeting a resistance area that was carved out during US dollar strength. The price is currently trading at 0.6730 and towards the bottom of the recent weekly bearish run.
A solid rise in US bond yields underpinned the US dollar and send the kiwi lower at the start of the week. ''The USD usually does well into rate hikes but starts to fade early on, but this time it’s maintaining its strength thanks to peculiarities including global geopolitics,'' analysts at ANZ Bank said.
All eyes on the Fed
With a focus on the Federal Reserve, Fed member James Bullard spoke on Monday and offered further insight on the outlook for Fed policy. Bullard is one of the bank's most hawkish and has called for interest rates to reach 3.0% this year.
US inflation is "far too high," he said on Monday, repeating his case for increasing interest rates to 3.5% by the end of the year to rein in inflation expectations and slow what are now 40-year-high inflation readings.
"What we need to do right now is get expeditiously to neutral and then go from there," Bullard said at a virtual event held by the Council on Foreign Relations, adding that he doesn't expect to need to raise rates by more than half a percentage point at any meeting.
He said that the Unemployment Rate can continue to fall even with aggressive rate hikes, repeating his view that unemployment, now at 3.6%, will go below 3% this year.
Looking forward, a speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell later this week, where he is expected to solidify expectations for a 50 bps rate hike at the coming Fed policy meeting.
Meanwhile, ''technically, the NZD is now at a key level (0.6723 being the 61.8% Fibo of the January-April rally). A sustained break below could see a deeper trough, but equally, if it holds, that’d likely form a short term base. Complicated,'' the analysts at ANZ Bank said.
NZD/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.673
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0034
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.50
|Today daily open
|0.6764
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.6902
|Daily SMA50
|0.6811
|Daily SMA100
|0.6785
|Daily SMA200
|0.6903
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.6812
|Previous Daily Low
|0.6758
|Previous Weekly High
|0.6902
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.6754
|Previous Monthly High
|0.6999
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.6728
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.6779
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.6791
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.6744
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.6724
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.669
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.6798
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.6832
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.6852
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
