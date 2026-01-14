NZD/USD holds losses below 0.5750 ahead of China trade data

NZD/USD extends its losses for the second successive day, trading around 0.5730 during the Asian hours on Wednesday. The pair depreciates as the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) faces challenges following the release of domestic seasonally adjusted Building Permits, which rose 2.8% month-over-month (MoM) in November 2025, reversing an upwardly revised 0.7% decline in October.

Traders will likely observe the Trade Balance data for December later in the day from China, New Zealand’s close trading partner. Trade balance is expected to widen to $113.60B in December, compared to $111.68B in the previous reading. Exports are expected to rise by 3.0% YoY in December, while Imports are projected to increase by 0.9% YoY during the same period.

The NZD/USD pair also loses ground as the US Dollar (USD) gains ground despite the latest inflation in the United States (US) being benign, hinting that the Federal Reserve could indeed reduce interest rates as priced in by the financial markets.

US Core Consumer Price Index (CPI), excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% in December, below market expectations, while annual core inflation held at 2.6%, matching a four-year low. The data provided a clearer sign of easing inflation after earlier releases were skewed by shutdown effects. However, last Friday’s strong Nonfarm Payrolls report, a dip in the Unemployment Rate, and a solid four-week average ADP Employment Change point to a resilient labor market.